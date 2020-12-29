SALEM — A vote to roll back Salem's reopening phase could come Wednesday.
The Board of Health will meet Wednesday, Dec. 30, to discuss "potential temporary additional COVID restrictions" in Salem, "including rolling back to the beginning of Phase 2."
The meeting is a continuation of a two-hour meeting held on Dec. 17 at which board members talked about a rollback to Phase 2 Step 2, which would shut down gyms and fitness centers, museums, and arcades. But the agenda for Wednesday's meeting appears to broaden that discussion. A rollback to the beginning of Phase 2 would also end indoor dining.
The original rollback proposal was met with mostly stiff opposition earlier this month from Salem YMCA members, who spoke about the physical and mental benefits of exercise, including how exercise can reduce COVID-19 risk factors. Others spoke about the danger of the pandemic trumping all other health needs.
The board ultimately pushed off its vote so it first discuss the idea of a rollback with North Shore Medical Center President David Roberts. At the start of the meeting, Mayor Kim Driscoll said Roberts was an advocate of the rollback, but she later supported the idea of bringing him in to discuss the idea.
Throughout the meeting on Dec. 17, health officials noted how it seemed contradictory to shut down gyms under Step 2 while indoor dining — something perceived to be riskier with no direct health benefit — would be allowed to continue.
Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan first launched in early June, allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining. Indoor dining followed a few weeks later, when the state moved to Phase 2 Step 2 of the plan.
The meeting will be reported live on Twitter at @DustinLucaSN, and broadcast live on Zoom by the city at meeting ID 877 853 8257, passcode 123903.
||||