SALEM — Businesses are caught in a tough spot by the situation playing out in the Halloween-related announcements made by city and state officials Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, city Mayor Kim Driscoll was joined by Gov. Charlie Baker and other leaders to unveil efforts they're taking to discourage visitors from coming to Salem in the final two weekends of October, most specifically Halloween night.
The decisions include curtailment of all business at 8 p.m. on Halloween night, down from 11 p.m. normally. Commuter trains rolling in from Boston will be completely skipping Salem from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25 and 31. City-owned parking garages and lots will also face tight restrictions, and resident parking rights will be expanded to ensure tourists don't have nearly as many places to park but residents still do.
October is a Salem business' cash cow, and strong Haunted Happenings seasons allow them to survive the annual drought of sharp tourism dropoff spanning from Nov. 1 to the following spring. But at the same time, a strong season under a global pandemic increases the odds that those at a business are exposed to COVID-19. It's a critically narrow balance, with business survival pulling in one direction and the safety of everyone at the business in the other.
Beyond that, many of the people entering the businesses aren't playing ball, or at least by the rules set up by elected leaders.
"It has been really tough to manage the people coming in here, because they really haven't been paying much attention to state or city mandates," said Chris Lohring, owner of Notch Brewery on Derby Street. "So business owners are put in a position of policing mask wearing and social distancing. And there's a lot of entitlement on the side of the tourists."
The situation is causing Notch to shut down its tap room after the business closes Thursday. It won't reopen until sometime in November, according to Lohring.
The business has faced heaps of verbal abuse from customers, "to the point where it happens so frequently that you lose count," Lohring said. "You can only put on a smile for so long."
For Lohring, the news from city officials Wednesday was well received, but they were only the latest round in a months-long pandemic measured by frequent changes to how business is done.
"I firmly believe these mandates are required, but they did make the experience at Notch much more different, to the point that it didn't feel like Notch anymore," Lohring said. "And when it stopped feeling like Notch, we said 'we have to pull the plug.'"
Not every business is like Notch, however. Many don't have the luxury of shutting down a retail space and then having a fully functional brewery still providing revenue through restaurants and retailers selling their suds. The Salem News reached out to several Salem businesses for this story, but only two responded, including a restaurant that transformed into a buffet-style grocery service in the earliest months of the pandemic.
"To be quite honest with you, we couldn't do take-out and survive on take-out alone," said Matt O'Neil, owner of Ledger Restaurant & Bar on Washington Street. "It's too big a space, and our overhead is too high."
Like Lohring, O'Neil said he backs the decisions announced Wednesday.
"If this is going to affect restaurants, these decisions they made today, it's just going to be shorting their cash flow a little bit," O'Neil said. "The balance is there, and that's what we're all trying to do — to hunker down, prepare and build up our stock to get through the colder months."
