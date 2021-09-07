SALEM — Several candidates for office this year are saying their political signs are being vandalized, stolen or swapped.
Among them is Frank Perley, a candidate in the three-way mayoral race that has triggered a city-wide preliminary election Sept. 14. The race also includes four-term Mayor Kim Driscoll and Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble.
Perley explained in some cases that he’s landed approval to put signs out, and then saw an opponent’s sign appear around or between his, a strategy that he said can easily confuse voters driving by if the signs match in color and they only catch the recognizable name.
“I’ve noticed a lot of weird things,” Perley said.
Graysen Ocasio, a candidate in the three-way preliminary race in Ward 4, said he has seen his signs in some cases be removed and either immediately or eventually replaced with signs supporting one of his opponents, Stephanie Rodriguez. That prompted him to talk to Rodriguez, who he said explained that she wasn’t familiar with the signs being changed at all.
That prompted him to talk to the homeowners with the signs.
“Some of those people told me that they never met Rodriguez herself, but that they received calls from (Councilor-at-Large Domingo) Dominguez telling them who to vote for — in this case, vote for Rodriguez, not Ocasio,” he said. “That, to me, speaks to the moral compass and the reality of who plays fair and by the rules, and who doesn’t.”
Dominguez denied playing any role in any races outside of his own at-large run, never mind making calls to households about swapping signs.
“That’s not even my race. I’m concentrating on my own race, my own campaign,” Dominguez said. “Many of my signs are being taken out, and I’m not complaining about it.”
Dominguez did mention knowing one case of an Ocasio sign being swapped for Rodriguez, which he explained was inadvertent after Ocasio visited the house and they asked for a sign, but then the person attended an event supporting Rodriguez and changed their mind.
“The owner of the house met with Stephanie Rodriguez at a meet-and-greet we had at Salem Lowe,” Dominguez said. “They spoke about it and went through it and actually agreed that Stephanie Rodriguez’ sign should be there.”
In some cases, sabotage has been intentional and clear. Ward 7 City Council candidate Andy Varela named one example of a neighbor walking onto his family’s property and cutting down a sign, which he captured on video and later handled with police.
“Then, the next day, she pops up a Dibble sign, a Dominguez sign, and a Fran Riggieri sign,” Varela said, naming one of his two opponents in Ward 7’s preliminary race.
Joining Ocasio and Rodriguez in the Ward 4 race is Leveille “Lev” McClain. In Ward 7, Riggieri and Varela are being challenged by Veronica Faustino. As well as preliminary races in Wards 1, 2 and the mayoral seat, elections on Sept. 14 will narrow those fields to the top two candidates for the final Nov. 2 election.
Political signs are prohibited on public property and within 150 feet of polling places, providing City Clerk Ilene Simons the only other real room for responding to inappropriate sign strategies, she explained. To that end, “when it comes to, like, ‘somebody stole our signs,’ or ‘they’ve gone missing and they’re on private property,’ that’s something we direct them to the police for,” she said.
“Civility and kindness is always the best solution, talking to somebody,” Simons said. “If you think you know who’s doing it, call the person. Talk to them.”
