SALEM — The city’s Chamber of Commerce is asking Salem health leaders to look at the Witch City’s status as an island on the North Shore — the one place where a vaccine mandate remains in effect to enter certain businesses — and to consider whether it’s necessary with the arrival of February.
In a newsletter issued on Feb. 2, Executive Director Rinus Oosthoek called on the Salem Board of Health to take up the vaccine mandate at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and “consider ending the vaccination mandate.”
“Impacted businesses are hurting, are losing future business and financial aid is non-existent,” Oosthoek wrote in the newsletter. “It is time to end the mandate.”
The mandate, put into effect on Dec. 22 with no definitive end date, required that specific businesses require proof of vaccination for anyone entering, with specific levels of vaccination required by certain dates. Businesses impacted include: indoor entertainment, recreational and event venues, which have high occupancy; indoor food services or businesses where food and drink are consumed indoors without masks; and indoor gyms and fitness settings. The first deadline, Jan. 15, required that all people ages 12 and older have at least one dose of vaccine. The next date, March 1, will add a requirement for a second dose for ages 12 and over, and a first dose for those ages 5 to 11, with their second shot due by May 1.
Also on Dec. 22, the board voted unanimously to put a mask mandate in effect for all businesses until at least March 8. That remains in effect at this time, according to city health agent Dave Greenbaum.
An agenda for the board’s next meeting on Feb. 8 wasn’t posted as of Thursday afternoon and wouldn’t be required under state law until close of business Friday, Feb. 4. City health officials didn’t respond to a follow-up request for comment, so it remains unclear if the board will discuss the issue at the meeting.
Oosthoek explained the Chamber isn’t implicitly calling for the mandate to end; rather, they want officials to look at the data and see if they come to the same conclusion that other North Shore communities have — that mandates aren’t as necessary as they were during the holiday season.
“They’re the experts, not us, which is why we’ve asked them to re-evaluate it,” Oosthoek said. “They’ve always said they follow the science. They follow what’s out there, and we want them to continue to do that. Our thinking is if you do that, the hospitalizations have dropped all over the Commonwealth, including at Salem Hospital, and the cases have come down in the tens of thousands. We don’t see any other conclusion than that the vaccine mandate should be lifted.”
In the meantime, many businesses have been hurt by the order, Oosthoek said.
“I don’t know everybody, but I’ve talked to 15, 20 of our members, and if you look at restaurants, event functions, hotels, they’ve had people withdraw their reservations and have also seen future reservations have stopped coming in, because people don’t want to deal with a city that is so separated from everyone else with mandates,” Oosthoek said. “They have choices. You celebrate Uncle Charlie’s 80th birthday and have three uncles who aren’t vaccinated? You don’t do it in Salem.”
City Mayor Kim Driscoll backed the Board of Health’s efforts on the matter, saying she has “the full confidence in the expertise and thoughtfulness of the Board of Health. I know they will continue to make decisions driven by science and data, aimed at protecting public health in the best interest of our community — as they have throughout this pandemic.”
Driscoll said board members and city staff keep tabs on COVID metrics. Past actions happened “with case counts significantly up and hospitalizations and intensive care units at critically high occupancies.”
“The good news is that COVID conditions are improving relative to both case counts and hospital capacity,” Driscoll said, “and I’m confident our board will use the same data to make adjustments to the policy, as necessary.”
Across the bridge, Beverly voted this week to let its mask mandate expire on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Other communities are also looking back at past decisions, with Gloucester’s Board of Health voting Thursday night to delay their vote until next week, in the interest of reviewing more updated wastewater and hospital data.
“I’m thankful for the (Salem) board for what they’ve done — I am. They’re a smart group of people,” Oosthoek said. “The fact that we’ve truly become an island with just this vaccine mandate is a showcase that the other boards of health have looked at the same data, evaluated it, and come to the same conclusion to not do it, and no reason anymore to continue to do it.”
Driscoll said the plan is to keep watching the data and make decisions based on the reality of the pandemic in that moment.
“Salem has been a leader in responding to COVID, from the very outset of this pandemic. From testing options, to piloting wastewater and school testing programs, from stepping forward to stand up a regional homeless quarantine site, to establishing mask and testing requirements during our busy October season,” she said. “We will continue to respond to the data and never lose sight of our primary goal: keeping Salem safe, open, and strong.”
Gloucester Daily Times reporter Ethan Forman contributed to this report.
