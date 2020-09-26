SALEM — The city has officially changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day,
In a narrow 6-5 vote, the City Council voted Thursday night to recognize the second Monday of October "of this year and for all years henceforth to be Indigenous Peoples Day in the city of Salem."
The resolution, led by Mayor Kim Driscoll, was co-signed by more than 30 public officials, organization leaders and others from throughout the region, including eight of 11 city councilors, five of six elected members of the School Committee and both state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Paul Tucker.
Though the resolution was filed for the first time this week, the conversation about Columbus Day and its possible rebranding has come up at the City Council each summer for the last two years. It was triggered each time by proposals from Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn, who has led efforts to have Italian flags flown in Riley Plaza downtown for Italian-American Heritage Month, which is observed in October. Each time the proposal has come up, many have argued that Italian flags flying on Columbus Day is disrespectful to indigenous cultures that were lost to disease from European colonization, not to mention the colonization itself, in the 15th to 17th centuries. Communities across the country have already made the change.
The resolution, as written, outlined that Salem "was, for millennia before the arrival of Europeans here in 1626, called Naumkeag, or fishing place by the Massachusett peoples who lived here and called this place home."
The resolution further read that "indigenous peoples of this region and throughout this nation suffered and endured egregious acts of cruelty, exploitation, dispossession, enslavement and genocide." It ended by declaring that "Salem is indigenous land" and orders the honoring of "the resilience, survivance and continuity of the indigenous people of our nation."
Two councilors who co-signed the resolution — Councilors-at-large Domingo Dominguez and Conrad Prosniewski — ultimately voted against it after public comment asked them to select a different date, in defense of Italian Americans and others who reject arguments against honoring Christopher Columbus.
"I have a problem — I'm Italian and American Indian, and I hate that day because I don't know which one I'm supposed to be celebrating at this point," said Jeannine Camarada, president of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in Salem and director of the Italian American Alliance. "I'd love to recognize Indigenous Day as one day. I know Canada has done it on the Equinox, for all Indians in their country."
Jane Stauffer, a Washington Street resident, described "a fair amount of opposition to the resolution about Columbus Day."
"I want to reinforce that there's already a national Indian Heritage Month," Stauffer said.
Those remarks, and deliberations, swayed Dominguez and Prosniewski, who both highlighted questions about finding a better day in their comments.
"Why did it have to be on this day?" Prosniewski said. "Is it because of the current political condition that all of the sudden we're deciding to cause friction on a lot of things?"
At one point, a public comment asked if the order sought to strike Columbus Day from the calendar or have both celebrated at the same time. Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent said he wasn't aware of any other instances of cultures.
"Columbus Day isn't going to go away if you change the name," Sargent said. "We shouldn't have two holidays on the same day, and that's what would happen."
On the other side of the fence, Ward 5 City Councilor Josh Turiel said replacing Columbus Day is long overdue.
"Its time has come," Turiel said. "I'm perfectly comfortable moving forward with this, and our Italian American community here deserves respect and honor. I just don't want to see Columbus' name associated with it at this point."
Initially, Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble called for the resolution to go to one of the City Council's committees for a broader discussion and public input. That vote failed 5-6, with Dibble, Dominguez, Flynn, Prosniewski and Sargent in favor and the rest opposed.
Then, they voted 6-5 to support the renaming to Indigenous Peoples Day. The councilors supporting it were Ty Hapworth, Christine Madore, Bob McCarthy, Patti Morsillo, Meg Riccardi and Turiel.
CO-SIGNERS OF RESOLUTION
Elected officials
Kimberley Driscoll, Mayor, City of Salem
Joan Lovely, State Senator, Second Essex District
Paul Tucker, State Representative, Seventh Essex District
Salem City Council
Ty Hapworth, City Councilor-at-large
Domingo Dominguez, City Councilor-at-large
Christine Madore, Ward 2 City Councilor
Robert McCarthy, Ward 1 City Councilor
Patricia Morsillo, Ward 3 City Councilor
Conrad Prosniewski, City Councilor-at-large
Megan Riccardi, Ward 6 City Councilor
Josh Turiel, Ward 5 City Councilor
Salem School Committee (Driscoll, chairperson)
Amanda Campbell, Member
Manny Cruz Member, Member
Mary A. Manning, Member
Ana Nuncio, Member (and also member of Latino Leadership Coalition, and Salem League of Women Voters)
Kristin Pangallo, Member
City Department Leaders
Dennis King, Acting Chief of Police, City of Salem
Elizabeth Peterson, Director, Pioneer Village: Salem in 1630
Stephen Zrike, Superintendent, Salem Public Schools
Local Organization Leaders
Susan Edwards, Archivist and Special Collections Librarian, Salem State University
Rev. Elizabeth M. Ide, Minister, First Church in Salem, Unitarian Universalist
Karen Kramer, Curator of Native American and Oceanic Art and Culture and Director of the Native American Fellowship Program, Peabody Essex Museum
Nicole Lashomb, Co-Executive Director, Project Out
Dan Lipcan, Head Librarian, Phillips Library, Peabody Essex Museum
Kara McLaughlin, Executive Director, The House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association
Rachel B. Meyer, Epoch Preservation
Graysen M. Ocasio, Publisher, The Rainbow Times
David J. Roberts, MD President, North Shore Medical Center
Local Committee Leaders
Shimon Avish, Treasurer, Salem No Place for Hate Committee
Sean Bennett, Member, Salem Race Equity Task Force and No Place for Hate Committee
Jeff Cohen, Co-Chair, Salem No Place for Hate Committee
Emily Cooper, Board Member, Voices Against Injustice
Sam Lim, Member, Salem No Place for Hate Committee and Salem Cultural Council
Doreen Wade, President, Salem United
Fara Wolfson, Co-Chair, Salem No Place for Hate Committee and Voices Against Injustice
Institutional Co-Sponsors
Essex County Community Organization
The Peabody Essex Museum
Salem Historical Society
Salem No Place for Hate Committee
Salem Sound Coastwatch
Voices Against Injustice
