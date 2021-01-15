Salem Chief Giunta announces retirement

SALEM — Fire Chief John "Gerry" Giunta is retiring.
Giunta, a 38-year veteran of the Salem Fire Department, will retire on Feb. 26, city officials announced Thursday. He was appointed by Mayor Kim Driscoll to replace David Cody as chief in late 2018.
Giunta, 62, has been considering the idea of retirement for a while, he said, but the retirement of police Chief Mary Butler last summer and the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily put his plans on hold, he explained.
"(I) spoke to the mayor about it a while back," Giunta said Thursday. "I feel the timing is in the right place now, as the first responders are getting their vaccines, and I'll be around until the second round of vaccines are out and, in our department, we can have some normalcy back."
Change over 38 years
After first joining the department in 1983, Giunta became a lieutenant in 1986, captain in 1993 and deputy chief in 2007. He was sworn in as chief on Nov. 15, 2018, in a packed ceremony at Old Town Hall. His current salary wasn't immediately available Thursday.
There have been a lot of changes to the job over the past 38 years.
"When I got on, I had gotten a rubber coat and rubber helmet and hip boots, and when we drove on the trucks, I stood on the back step," Giunta said. "Now the trucks are so much larger but still function the same way, still have the same basic jobs — the pumper truck supplying the firefighters with water and ladder trucks supplying ladders... Those things haven't changed much as far as that goes, but thank God, whoever thought about cutting roofs off the trucks..."
Giunta paused, laughing as he recalled firetrucks with both exterior and interior wiper blades that often scraped the driver's knuckles given the size of steering wheels with no power steering. Trucks lacked roofs so firefighters could look up at tall buildings from within the vehicles and spot where a fire is burning, he explained.
"It didn't make for a comfortable ride home after the fire," Giunta said. "If the truck was too close to the fire, the seats would be frozen. The apparatus has come a long way."
Today, each firefighter dons "fully encapsulated suits" with zero exposed skin and self-contained breathing systems, Giunta said. And of course, the trucks have enclosed roofs.
Now, Giunta is stepping away, but to what he isn't yet sure — though a cross-country ride on his beloved Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide is likely high on the list, he explained.
"I'd love to do Route 66 to California at some point in my life," he said.
Giunta has been an invaluable asset in the city's fire department, according to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.
"The chief has been such a strong leader for so many years," Driscoll said, "even before he was a chief."
Outside the department, Giunta has regularly come to the aid of other parts of the country recovering from disasters through his role with Massachusetts Task Force 1, a FEMA-affiliated response team headquartered in Beverly.
"He's done so much not just in Salem but around the country," Driscoll said. "He's had a number of amazing experiences, going into places where disasters are at their worst and being able to play a role in rescue missions and helping to overcome disasters in their early phases."
Giunta was on hand in the days immediately following the 9/11 attacks. That's a part of his life that's still playing out in devastating fashion, the chief explained.
"The sad part about Ground Zero is a lot of firefighters and obviously civilians died that day. But they're continuing to die from the complications of being there," Guinta said, referring to first responders at the scene who have contracted cancer and other chronic ailments.
City now searches for two leaders
The timing of Guinta's retirement puts a squeeze on City Hall, where efforts are already underway to find Salem's next police chief.
"Right now, we're focused on the police chief position," the mayor said. "The assessment center will happen in late January, then we'll get some finalists, go through the process of meeting with stakeholders, and narrow down to a final selection."
She described it as an "open solicitation" process in which internal and external candidates can apply for the job.
"On top of that, with respect to the Fire Department, I'll certainly reach out to the senior officers who can serve in an acting role," Driscoll said, "and we can go through the process."
Driscoll noted this "isn't foreign territory" for her or her administration; this will be the third police chief and second fire chief she's hired in Salem.
And there's a possibility there will be even more retirements and hires down the road, according to Driscoll. Salem police recently saw retirements not just from Butler but also from superiors Harry Rocheville and Conrad Prosniewski, who combined to bring decades of service to the department.
"We're definitely going through a trend within our fire and police departments where we're seeing a number of turnovers," Driscoll said. "Personnel in the departments (reaching retirement age) are coming up in spurts. We were seeing it last year, and we'll see it for the next three or four years."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||