SALEM — A large manufacturing business on Highland Avenue is taking over the cineplex site, and it's getting a tax break to do so.
Wednesday night, the City Council approved a five-year deal with Tropical Products, a manufacturer at 220 Highland Ave., to support the company's planned move to the cineplex site at 355-373 Highland Ave.
The company's plans, briefly detailed in the City Council's Aug. 4 resolution, call for a roughly 100,000-square-foot facility "to accommodate current business activities, to increase its production capacity, and to create new employment opportunities for local workers."
"The city has been very good to work with, and I like being here," said company President Ed Berman at the meeting. "Highland Avenue is a great location for shipping and receiving. Every major trucker goes down Highland Avenue at one time of the day or another."
Plans haven't yet been filed with the city's planning department, according to Tom Daniel, Salem's planning director. But a letter from Mayor Kim Driscoll on the tax break said the company plans to start construction "early in the 2022 construction season."
Driscoll's letter said the expansion would create 123 new, full-time jobs for the local workforce.
The tax break would allow the company to build its new facility, but for a five-year window, it would only pay a portion of the increase in property taxes, according to documents distributed for the meeting. With a tax bill of $76,377 this year and a final estimated tax of $234,600, each year would add 20 percent of the increased value until, after year six, the company was paying its full tax bill. Overall, they'd save $474,669 in taxes.
The property targeted by Tropical Products has a storied history.
The company wants the tax breaks to take on a stretch of vacant land spanning 355 to 373 Highland Ave., including Cedar Road. The property is known as "the cineplex site" after a hotly contested bid to put a 10-screen cineplex and family entertainment center there fizzled in 2019. Soon after, a housing developer sought to build 180 apartments on the site, but they withdrew the plans midway 2020.
While the cineplex site was previously cleared of contamination, there remains concerns of contamination on 16 acres of land around the cineplex property. That parcel was also targeted for housing development alongside the 180 apartment units, but the developers pulled out in February. It remains unclear whether that contamination presents issues for the cineplex site.
Neighbors to the properties — most notably the Barnes, Clark and Wyman neighborhoods — have opposed the cineplex and all housing proposals on the site. But in this case, they're in full support, according to Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo, who represents the side of Highland Avenue the company will move to.
"I urge my colleagues to vote for approval tonight," Morsillo said to open discussion. "This business use of the property is supported with enthusiasm by the neighbors in the area."
The deal also had support, however, because of what Tropical Products has manufactured during the COVID-19 pandemic: sanitizer, with massive volumes donated to Salem city, school, police and fire buildings.
"Tropical Products has been an important partner with the city, especially in the last 18 months of the pandemic, providing plenty of hand sanitizer at a time when it was impossible to find," Morsillo said. "This benefitted our schools, safety personnel, city employees. I'm really happy Mr. Berman decided to stay in and grow in Salem."
