SALEM — Those who park in downtown Salem may soon have to pay on Sundays, depending upon a divided City Council approving the plan.
The council voted 6-5 Thursday to start enforcing the meters on the only day that parking downtown has typically been free. The change requires a second passage before it takes effect. The council meets next on July 9.
The city suspended parking meter enforcement during the COVID-19 shutdown. But as the state reopens, parking enforcement has resumed. Enforcement began at garages and parking lots on June 1, and parking meters throughout downtown were reactivated June 8.
Officials say charging for parking on Sundays will bring in an additional $270,000 to $300,000 in revenue annually. Garages already charge a parking fee on Sundays.
Parking meters would be active from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays under the proposal. Parking fees would remain the same.
Ward 2 Councilor Christine Madore, whose ward includes much of the downtown, said Sunday parking fees would help downtown businesses by ensuring that the parking spaces turn over.
Madore said residents have been parking their cars late Saturday, paying the meter to cover until the parking enforcement window on Saturdays ends, and then leaving their cars behind until Monday morning. That "really hurts our businesses who rely on visitors coming downtown," she said.
Councilors were split on the plan. Ward 4 Councilor Tim Flynn opposed the change, however, saying "this is a bad time to do this."
"It was a huge mistake when we started parking meters at the Willows. It turned a lot of people off," Flynn said. "This is going to turn people away from Salem. I don't think this is a good look for our city."
Councilors also discussed how churches would be impacted by the move.
"Some of the parking lots and spaces Sunday affect some of the churches in different neighborhoods," said Council at-large Domingo Dominguez. "If we didn't take that into consideration, I think it's going to be a very bad decision."
They debated giving an exemption to church parishioners, but some saw that as giving special treatment to a particular group of people.
"I personally believe you shouldn't specifically amend an ordinance to single out church-goers," Madore said. "I don't think that's fair."
Ward 3 Councilor Patti Morsillo suggested officials could choose not to enforce meters in certain areas.
Still, overall, something has to change, Madore argued.
"This is coming from our businesses who need people to dine at the restaurants, to shop at the stores, to get their haircuts," she said. "They say cars haven't been moving off the street, and that really hurts them. And secondly, we have a budget gap we need to fill."
Councilors Ty Hapworth, Madore, Morsillo, Conrad Prosniewski, Meg Riccardi and Josh Turiel voted in favor. Opposed were councilors Steve Dibble, Dominguez, Flynn, Bob McCarthy and Arthur Sargent.
