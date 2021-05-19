SALEM — The school district is considering contracting with a private bus service for all student transportation.
Today, the district's transportation operation is handled primarily by a fleet of city-owned buses and 22 city employees, supplemented by a contract with North Reading-based NRT Bus Inc. for eight routes. The contract with NRT expires June 30, according to John Killoy, assistant director of legislation, communications and political action for AFSCME Council 93, which represents the 22 employees.
But Salem Public Schools is considering awarding a contract to NRT to run the entire program.
The district earlier this year called for bids on the busing contract, asking companies to detail cost estimates for both the current setup and a full privately-run scenario, Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike said.
"In the RFP, we wanted to see what we'd get in terms of pricing, vendors that might want to take on the whole thing," Zrike said. "The only person who bid was NRT again."
Specifics to the NRT bid aren't yet public. But Zrike said NRT taking over all busing would save the city about $1 million over five years, based on their bid response.
But the downside, Killoy said, is a loss of union jobs representing people who have built connections with students outside of school.
"The drivers and monitors we represent, they're the first person you see in the morning and the last person you see at night representing Salem Public Schools," Killoy said. "The special education bussing, some of that is one-on-one — a monitor, driver and a student."
With NRT being the lone bidder, they're a guarantee to land the contract, Zrike said, since "they're the one bidder, and either way, they have to run the routes they currently run."
Anything privatizing more routes than what NRT handles today requires a School Committee vote.
School Committee member Jim Fleming has already raised concerns about the process, arguing that privatization is a form of union-busting behavior.
"It's a long, hard process for a union to be recognized by an employer. You have to gather signatures, collect cards so a majority indicates they want to be in a union," Fleming said. "Then you go to the table with your employer and you negotiate what jobs are in and what jobs are out.
"Those jobs are union jobs," Fleming said of the 22 city employees. "This attempt then is to take some of those jobs and privatize them. That breaks that original contract that the union made with the employer."
It remains unclear what will happen next, beyond a change in the contract triggering a School Committee vote. The district has a mid-June deadline, however, because the contract covers summertime busing.
"At this point, we've made no decision about the routes. We're in conversations and negotiations with the AFSCME unit," Zrike said. "We're in the midst of having different scenario conversations with them about our staff, employees, and we really made a commitment to taking care of our employees."
