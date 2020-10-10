SALEM — The City Council narrowly rejected a request to hold a block party downtown on Halloween night, despite the fact that the neighborhood never planned to hold the event.
Residents of the historic Chestnut Street neighborhood — a wide one-way lined with high-valued homes and historic mansions — asked the City Council to close the road on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 10 p.m. so the neighborhood could host a block party.
Councilors noted that the neighborhood has made the request in prior years and said the block party is a tradition. But Christine Madore, the ward councilor representing Chestnut Street who introduced the request for her constituents, said the application this year "was more motivated by traffic safety during Halloween night, when there might be children or their families still walking around the streets."
Madore said the residents filing the request told her via email that the proposed block party "is a traffic request, not a party request." Block parties are the only way the City Council can close a road; otherwise, any efforts to close a road for safety reasons must come from the police department.
Madore pushed that the application be denied, noting that police are already working with the neighborhood to close the street on Halloween. Acting police Chief Dennis King confirmed this on Friday.
"That's definitely happening," King said. "Traffic and I are discussing."
Still, the council ended up voting 6-5 to deny the request. Councilors Steve Dibble, Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn, Conrad Prosniewski and Arthur Sargent voted in favor of the block party.
Councilors seized on the opportunity to argue that block parties shouldn't be prohibited on Halloween, especially given the large crowds that will fill downtown that evening.
"This weekend, next weekend, every weekend night ... there will be 10 times, 100 times more people walking around (downtown) than there could ever be walking around on Chestnut Street," said Sargent.
Dominguez said the block party can be safe if those attending do so safely.
"If we're going to allow Haunted Happenings in Salem ... how can we deny a tradition we had already in place?" Dominguez said. "If we put it in place, we can have a safe gathering where they keep social distance and wear a mask. ... I'm looking forward to voting in favor of this."
Dibble noted that a block party the council previously denied still went on without the street closure, and everyone was safe. He admitted to attending it personally.
"I wore a face covering. I kept social distance," Dibble said. "That's really our only vote here — to close the street. We can't stop a group from partying."
Dibble further noted that parties are "allowed by law, and it's safer for the children and people out on the street" to honor the request and have the street closed.
Council President Bob McCarthy, meanwhile, took a different approach.
"We could argue block parties all day and all night, but the applicant has even admitted they don't even have a block party," he said. "Our public safety officials will shut the road down as needed, as we've all heard. The fact of the matter is there is no block party going on."
