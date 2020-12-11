SALEM — The City Council, in a near-unanimous vote, approved borrowing $16.1 million to pay for years of upgrades at city parks during a special meeting Thursday night.
The meeting followed hours of deliberations over the last few weeks, ending with just over an hour of impassioned speeches from both sides of the issue and one councilor flipping sides on his vote.
"I represent the voice of the people," said Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor. "At this point, I think this is the will of...what the body wants. This is what most of the people want. This is what I was elected for."
The borrowing request would add $16 million to an overall package of more than $30 million in upgrades targeting six of the city's biggest parks. The work is due to run from now until 2026, Salem's 400th anniversary celebration. The bond specifically will cover upgrades at Forest River Park ($9 million), Salem Willows ($1 million), Salem Common ($1.5 million), Pioneer Village ($2 million), Palmer Cove Park ($500,000) and Winter Island ($2.1 million).
Throughout the debate, opponents of the proposal did agree that the upgrades were needed — especially in the area of handicapped-accessibility — but that this was the wrong time to borrow large sums of cash, in light of financial struggles tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Dibble, a ward councilor for South Salem, pressed for the council to reduce the bond down to just $3 million, which he said would cover everything on the list except for the overall Forest River Park project, estimated to cost $13 million. He was ultimately the lone dissenter in the final vote.
"$16.1 million is a whole lot of money," Dibble said. "I question two things: Is there waste in there? The amount could have and should have been reduced down... And is the timing wrong?"
Dibble's request to reduce the bond failed on a 2 to 9 vote, with only Dominguez joining Dibble.
Moments later, Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth noted receiving 50 emails recently on the issue — 45 of which were asking him to vote in support.
That comment sparked Dominguez' decision to flip: "I'm going to honor those people," he said. "I'm going to change my position."
Other councilors spoke about the benefits of Salem's parks and maintaining them.
"Those parks kept us busy (as children), kept us off the street, kept us away from bad things," said Councilor-at-large Arthur Sargent. "The pandemic is going to be over soon, but the opioid epidemic — which is like a pandemic — will be around for a while."
Tim Flynn, the Ward 4 councilor and staunch ally of accessibility advocate and Salem teenager Tanis Price, said the last few years changed him personally. The duo recently celebrated the installation of a wheelchair-supporting swing by Bentley Academy Innovation School.
"One of the most important things we can do as a council is getting our city up to ADA standards, and it was great — we made strides this year with two of our parks," Flynn said. "What I'd really like to see is that progress with this Signature money, improving our parks."
Visit bit.ly/3nkOQpf to read live coverage of this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||