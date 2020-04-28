SALEM — To end 2019 and begin 2020, city businesses were seeing numbers unlike any prior year. December into January, and January into February, things seemed like the new year was off to a strong start.
"Even in the last quarter, I had heard businesses exceeded their projections several times over," said Christine Madore, who represents downtown Salem and some of the city's oldest historic districts on the City Council.
"Then, overnight, it was gone."
As February turned to March, tourism vanished as global fears about the spread of COVID-19 started hitting the United States. Schools throughout the region pulled the plug on the day-to-day bus routes and classroom instruction. Then days later, countless businesses were ordered to shut down unless they were in some way essential to society.
Now, two months into the crisis, there's no sign of when things will begin to pick up again. That has hurt downtown in a big way, and City Hall is working to pay the bills without hotel taxes, parking fees and other sources of revenue.
"It's really hard, as a downtown resident, to step out my door and see nobody's parking," Madore said. "Even on the weekends, nobody is walking around. It's painful to see that, knowing our downtown has been so vibrant — especially in the past year."
Last month, a city survey asked businesses how prepared they were for COVID shutdowns. Sixty percent said they'd survive "the first couple weeks of April," Madore said. A few weeks later, businesses were asked about making it to the end of May, to which "that number dropped down to less than a third. So that's really concerning."
The effects from COVID-19, Madore said, is being felt throughout the city.
"We like to focus on downtown when we talk about recovery, but we have to keep in mind there are other businesses outside of downtown," she said. "Salem's biggest employers aren't downtown."
But where businesses are struggling with sudden plunges in revenue -- or no revenue at all — many have also found new life, Madore explained. Overnight transformations of business models and rapid shifts to online marketplaces have taken customers from brick and mortar to virtual storefronts online.
"I know businesses would welcome any business right now. Gift cards are always welcome," Madore said.
The lights will eventually come back on, but businesses need help to keep the power going, she said.
"It isn't going to be one or two businesses making it out of this and we're going to have a vibrant downtown. We need as many people as we can to make it through this," Madore said. "It's really the power of community right now — especially the business community. We're all in this together."
For more information for residents and businesses facing hard times to COVID-19, including grant and loan programs, visit salem.com/together and salem.com/start.
