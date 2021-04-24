SALEM — It took three years and dozens of meetings, but the City Council has finally approved new rules governing in-law apartments.
The new rules allow anyone to live in an in-law apartment in the city. Previously, in-law apartments were designated for family and caretakers only.
Salem's accessory dwelling unit ordinance needs one more procedural vote on Thursday, May 13, to be codified into city law. But the action Thursday night marked a turning point for the city's efforts in addressing what many have called a dire need for affordable housing in Salem.
"We've been going back and forth for quite a while on this, and the committees and council have put a lot of thought into drafting something that took a lot of work to try to appease everybody," said Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski. "The big thing is, who is this going to help out? How is this ordinance going to help people?"
The ordinance passed 7-4 — a simple majority vote that in years past meant the ordinance would fail. But new housing rules passed statewide late last year did away with the two-thirds majority requirement for zoning changes.
There's still disagreement there, as recent debate shows. Councilors Steve Dibble, Domingo Dominguez, Tim Flynn, and Arthur Sargent voted against the proposal.
"We're, really, one of the best cities and towns" in providing affordable housing, Sargent said. "We've got about 50% rental units, 12% affordable housing. We're 15th best out of 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
"A lot of the regional burden for providing affordable housing has been put on cities like Salem, Peabody, Beverly and Lynn," Sargent continued. "We're doing a lot of building here, but we just can't accommodate every person who wants to live in Salem."
The new in-law apartment rules have been a contentious issue since 2019, when the idea was first discussed at a housing forum. An ordinance was proposed later that year but fell one-vote shy from the two-thirds majority requirement in place at the time. It was refiled in 2020, but it was tabled and later expired when it became clear it didn't have the eight votes needed to pass.
"This ordinance is basically about giving homeowners — let's be specific: homeowners, people who live in their homes and want to continue to live in their homes — more options," said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy. "It's all about giving homeowners options. It isn't about creating fear around what may or may not happen, because fear is always easy. It's easy to always side with fear."
Critics of the ordinance argued it would transform single-family neighborhoods by allowing an in-law apartment in every building, thus burdening water and sewer infrastructure and causing spikes in traffic.
Others pointed to Gov. Charlie Baker's influence in the process through the statewide housing reform laws that passed. When touting his "housing choice" legislation, Baker frequently pointed to Salem as an example of why the two-thirds majority requirement needed to go.
"Quite honestly, when I saw that, I saw the intervention of the state — our governor — abolishing something that's for the need of the people, I entirely said, 'there's no need for me to be part of city government,'" Dominguez said. "Let's let the people decide. What do they want? Do you really want an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) in your neighborhood?"
Dominguez called for the matter to be put on this year's municipal election ballot. He attempted to trigger a City Council vote to that effect, but was later told the City Council's power to add to the ballot is blocked on zoning issues.
After the vote and toward the end of the meeting, the council took up "late file" order from McCarthy that calls on the Planning Department to document how many in-law apartments had been created and "a summary parking impacts, if any," and to report back to the council in 18 months. The order was sent to committee for review.
