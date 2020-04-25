SALEM — A package of six Verizon proposals for new cellular antennas led to three hours of sparring Thursday night between city councilors and residents over alleged health impacts from the technology and debate over the role councilors play in Salem.
The City Council met remotely for its final April regular meeting. The agenda featured several orders tied to traffic and parking regulations, an update on the city's response to COVID-19 and requests from Verizon to install small-cell wireless antennas around downtown and South Salem.
Four of the proposals were approved, though two passed narrowly, and the remaining two were continued to the next meeting without any action after it became clear they were the most sharply opposed:
-- 201 Derby St., approved 9 to 1, with one member voting present;
-- 389 Lafayette St., approved 6 to 5;
-- 8 Loring Ave., approved 6 to 5;
-- 198 Loring Ave., continued to the next meeting;
-- 28 Raymond Road, continued to the next meeting; and
-- 13 Washington Square, approved unanimously.
Public comment was dominated by residents citing fears of health impacts from cell antennas and whether the business was important enough to discuss during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some also argued the antennas, built to increase 4G wireless access, would be upgraded to 5G technology in the future — infrastructure that some around the world believe spreads COVID-19.
"There is five little kids living there, two of which are right in that bedroom," said Joe Fabiano, owner of 198 Loring Ave. "Like (Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble) said, it's 19 feet from their house. ... This is new. We don't know what this causes or what it could."
The discussion frequently touched on claims that cellular antennas cause health problems. That included comments from at-large Councilor Ty Hapworth, who dismissed the arguments and said there's "no reputable science that says there's any health concerns or anything of that nature."
"There's been a litany of articles disproving the science behind (health-risk fears)," he said. "I hope we can put that aside and talk about what's best for the city of Salem."
Lou Williams, a Lafayette Street resident who lives alongside the proposed Lafayette Street antenna, argued that "there was a time when the surgeon general said smoking was fine for you."
"I'm not comfortable with it at all," Williams said. "Please, councilors. Vote as if this was going in front of your house with your kids, your family."
Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor who voted against the Lafayette and Loring proposals, told the body that Verizon is "out for business. We have to understand that."
"We can't let any business make profit on the expense of health or concern for the residents," Dominguez said. "We need to protect the health of the people, protect the city, and this is very important for us to do. And if we don't do our job, we're failing the voters."
City Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski joined dissenters on several of the proposals, saying his decision "is going to be based on the location of the pole and the feedback from the resident most affected by that."
Ultimately, as the Council discussed the final antenna targeting the corner of Salem Common, Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore criticized the time it took the body to get through the five prior meetings. The sixth went by smoothly.
"We can't sit here talking about how there's a crisis going on and spend three hours talking about small-cell antennas and wasting a lot of time not having real, productive discussions," she said. "If I were to disagree on something, I'd just make a motion and vote."
