PEABODY — Salem Country Club is considering selling 48 acres of land to a developer who would build about 280 apartments, according to a report presented to club members at its annual meeting last week.
The report says the club has received an offer of $13 million to buy the land adjacent to the golf course's fifth hole. A committee is studying the offer and will make presentations to the club's board of governors and membership before any commitment is made, the report says. Any deal would need to be approved by a two-thirds vote of members.
Club president Charles Fox said the club is looking into the offer but has made no decisions.
"There's an interested party but nothing's agreed to or done," he said. "We get inquiries from people all the time. It's really just in the beginning of the process."
Fox declined to say who has made the offer.
Salem Country Club is a 381-acre private club located on Forest Street in Peabody. Its golf course has been ranked in the top 100 in the country, and the club has hosted several major tournaments, including the U.S. Senior Open in 2017.
The report provided to members identifies the land that could be sold as a parcel near the fifth hole bordering Route 95 north. About 25 acres adjacent to the fifth hole would be retained by the club as a buffer zone.
The report does not say who has offered to buy the land. The offered purchase price is $13.02 million, which comes out to $46,500 per unit based on 280 apartments, the report says.
The report says several issues need to be addressed, including the buffer zone, traffic on Forest Street, an independent appraisal of the land value, and tax implications of a sale.
Salem Country Club currently gets a 75% discount on its property taxes to the city of Peabody under a state law known as Chapter 61B, according to the city assessor's office. Under the law, recreational land, which can include golf courses, are taxed at only 25% of its value.
If the club does plan to sell part of its land for a residential development, it must give the city the option to match the offer, according to the program's application. The city could also assign its option to a nonprofit conservation organization.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he has not heard any details about the potential sale of land.
"I know it's been talked about by the club in the past about potentially selling some of their property, but I haven't been informed of anything imminent or any developed plan," Bettencourt said.
Ward 5 City Councilor Joel Saslaw, who represents the area, said he was also not aware of the potential deal. There are already several other residential projects planned for the area, including 180 apartments on Dearborn Road and 116 apartments on Farm Avenue.
Saslaw said there is a need for affordable housing in Peabody, but the city must also consider impacts on traffic, city services and schools.
"We recognize that Peabody's a desirable destination," he said.
