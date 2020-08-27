SALEM — The Witch City is red no more.
State health officials announced Wednesday that the city had lowered its COVID-19 alert level from red to yellow. The move is an indicator that COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of between four and eight new cases per day per 100,000 people — a ratio established for all communities state-wide to provide an even way of measuring case count increases for communities with different populations.
Salem was categorized in the red zone on Aug. 12, the day after the state launched the system. The change prompted the school district to immediately curtail all plans for in-person learning for younger grades — a decision the School Committee had made just days earlier. The number later climbed to 10.5 new cases per day.
But as of Wednesday, Salem's ratio had dropped to 6.5 new cases per day.
"While we are certainly glad to be moving from Red to Yellow, I want to stress that we are far from out of the woods with respect to COVID-19," Mayor Kim Driscoll announced on social media. "One week does not make a trend. The virus is still in our community, though at lower rates than it was a few weeks ago."
While speaking live on Facebook Thursday afternoon, Salem school Superintendent Steve Zrike said district staff are "all dreaming green in Salem right now, as we learned yesterday that our COVID-19 designation had shifted."
"We hope that this is the beginning of a positive trend," Zrike said, "and we'll be monitoring (data) closely over the next few weeks with the idea of bringing our students back to school as soon as we can."
Zrike also provided an update on how fall sports are impacted by the news and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're working on seeing whether some sports can be played this fall," Zrike said. "I have a meeting with the local superintendents tomorrow (Friday) to discuss this very issue, and we'll keep you posted. Practices aren't allowed to start until Sept. 18 anyway, so we have some time before a final decision has to be made."
COVID-19 has had a massive effect on all ways of life, but especially so in Salem — which in any other year would be bustling with tourists at this point. The Haunted Happenings season was also due to be historic, with five weekends in October and Halloween landing on not just a Saturday but a full moon, elevating the day's importance for practicing witches. Most Haunted Happenings events have been canceled due to the virus.
"As we head into fall, this is a crucial period of time in our fight against COVID-19," Driscoll wrote. "Let’s keep up the vigilance by wearing masks, limiting gatherings, practicing physical distancing and good hygiene. Doing so will speed our economic recovery, prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and show we care about others."
NORTH SHORE COVID-19 LEVELS
Beverly: Green (2.4, lower)
Lynn: Red (16.7, lower)
Peabody: Yellow (5.0, lower)
Salem: Yellow (6.5, lower)
Boxford: No level (1.9, higher)
Danvers: Green (2.0, lower)
Hamilton: Yellow (4.8, no change)
Ipswich: No level (2.1, lower)
Marblehead: Green (2.6, lower)
Middleton: No level (0.7, lower)
Swampscott: Yellow (5.7, higher)
Topsfield: No level (1.2, lower)
Wenham: No level (1.4, no change)
Numbers are based on new cases per day per 100,000 people as of Aug. 26. Indicators of whether a town is lower, higher or has no change is based on week-to-week levels. Source: Massachusetts Department of Public Health.