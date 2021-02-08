SALEM — A survey on the city’s pandemic response shows that younger Salem adults are more likely to feel anxious, depressed and have difficulty getting access to medical services and COVID-19 testing. But also of note is who the survey didn’t reach.
The survey, conducted in late December and early January, was initially released in English. A Spanish version was published a couple days later. Of the 2,459 responses, only two came from the Spanish version of the survey, according to the mayor’s office. Further, more than 90% of respondents reported they are white; recent census estimates show non-white groups listed in the survey make up more than 27% of the city’s population.
“I always think we can do a better job engaging with our vulnerable populations, or those for whom English isn’t their first language,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said. “We think a community profile needs to be representative of the demographics, and it’s a struggle — whether it’s the annual resident survey we do or this.”
General results released by the city show residents overwhelmingly understand how the virus is transmitted, what virus symptoms look like and what a positive or negative test for the virus means. An overwhelming number of responses also say the city has done either a good or excellent job managing the pandemic, with fewer saying the same of the state and a much smaller percentage giving the federal government praise. The survey informs how city officials target their efforts in the weeks and months ahead, Driscoll explained.
The Salem News conducted its own analysis of the survey’s raw data. It showed that, of those who responded, younger age groups were more likely than others to say they are only somewhat familiar with laws and regulations responding to the pandemic, while a majority of those aged 35 and older reported they strongly understand the rules. Younger ages were also more likely to report exposure to the virus, with those between 18 and 24 years old nearly twice as likely to say someone in their home has been exposed than any other age group.
Inversely, younger age groups were also more likely to report someone in their household taking a test to detect the virus than older age groups. They were also more likely to give lower marks to the federal government, state and city’s response to the virus.
“We did see people were deviating from their behavior in high numbers across all age groups. In fact, the 18-to-24 age group was deviating from their behavior more than the older folks,” Driscoll said. “The other thing that stood out to us was that the number of folks who have been tested is a pretty significant population. ... 85% of them indicated they’ve been tested for COVID-19 in the past four weeks.”
Residents overwhelmingly signaled support for prioritizing the community’s physical health over economic strength in reopening discussions. About 90% of responses overall said they plan to get vaccinated, though older age groups and those with higher levels of education showed more support for vaccination than their peers.
Driscoll cautioned against reading too much into that, or even breaking data up between homeowners and renters, since different classes of residents will often have different work-related priorities: “the isolation and behavioral health challenges are being felt across the board,” Driscoll said. “We found that no matter what the age group or is, or economic status, or youth... We’re really seeing that impact.”
Communities of color left out
The survey fell short on representation from non-white Salem residents. The data heavily skewed toward those who own homes and have graduate-level degrees — the two neighborhoods with the highest survey responses are North and South Salem, with close to 20% of responses coming from South Salem alone. The Point, a majority-minority neighborhood just outside of downtown Salem, makes up just 3% of responses.
Each of the non-white race groups in the survey responded at lower rates than the percentages that make up the city’s population, according to recent census estimates. Those of Asian descent, 2.5% of the city’s population, make up 1% of the survey response. Black residents, who make up 6.6% of the population, are reflected by 1.5% of the data. Roughly 2.7 % of respondents listed their race as Hispanic, despite Hispanic and Latino residents making up close to 18% of Salem.
There was no Latino option available for those of Latin American descent, many of whom don’t speak Spanish, while Hispanic references cultures that speak specifically Spanish. There were 67 Hispanic responses tallied, with 66 others listing their race as “something else” and another 27 leaving it blank.
Shawn Newton, chairperson of the city’s recently formed Race Equity Task Force, declined to comment, saying he wasn’t familiar with the survey and wouldn’t feel comfortable weighing in as a result.
While admitting that reaching minority communities is often difficult, Driscoll said the survey netted “a good sample size” overall. The 2,459 responses far outpace Salem’s annual residential survey, which Driscoll said usually brings in about 1,000 responses.
Lucy Corchado, president of the Point Neighborhood Association, said the survey response “is where the disparity is highlighted. It isn’t one size fits all.”
The survey data also captured that 38% of those listing their education level — the closest percentage to a majority — reported having graduate degrees. More than 72% reported owning a home, compared to only 24.9% saying they rent and another 24 people — 0.98% — saying they live in public housing.
“If you really want that representation,” Corchado said, “you have to do a little more.”
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Race equity survey needs more responses
As residents responded to the COVID-19 survey, another was released from the Race Equity Task Force. The survey was due to continue until Jan. 8, but it has been extended into February to get more responses, according to Driscoll. It has received about 600 responses to date, compared to 1,000 for a typical annual survey and 2,400 for the COVID-19 survey, which Driscoll said was a paid survey and got a higher marketed response as a result.
To take the survey, which is anonymous and available in both English and Spanish, visit bit.ly/SalemRETFSurvey.