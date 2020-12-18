SALEM — The city's Board of Health isn't rolling back Salem's reopening phase... but it could very soon.
The board held a two-hour special meeting Thursday night to discuss returning the city to "Phase 2, Step 2" under the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines. Ultimately, the board postponed deciding to a future meeting when members can discuss the idea with Dave Roberts, the president of North Shore Medical Center.
The debate represents a critical fork in the road between one matter of public health versus another. Moving back to the second part of Phase 2 would involve shutting down several parts of Salem's economy, including museums, indoor historical spaces and arcades like BitBar. But the debate focused most heavily on fitness centers and gyms.
"What's challenging about this is, it isn't a health issue versus an issue of convenience," said board member Sarah Moore. "It's a health issue versus a health issue."
It's understood that few communities — most notably Boston — have rolled back to Phase 2, Step 2. City health agent Dave Greenbaum, however, said many communities — including Salem's neighbors — are discussing it. He also noted Lynn has rolled back, though a resident disputed that at the meeting. The Salem News wasn't able to verify that on deadline.
"The average daily incident rate per 100,000 (people) is 90.9. That's considerably higher than last week. Our positivity rate is up again this week with 6.33% (of tests coming back positive)," Greenbaum said. "Our case counts are skyrocketing. We broke another record yesterday with 74 new cases."
Officials, including city Mayor Kim Driscoll, also noted that resources from the state and federal governments have been debilitatingly thin. Contact tracing is failing to keep up with community spread, and the best way to stop the bleeding is to start eliminating activities — non-essential ones, namely.
"We can't identify spread or effectively determine where spread is occurring," Driscoll said. "In speaking with Dr. Roberts, ... he indicated he was 100 percent in support of it because he's concerned about their capacity in the hospital. The ICU is getting fuller every day."
Few spoke in favor of rolling back. That included Beth Gerard, a past Salem city councilor and employee at North Shore Medical Center, though she cautioned her comments didn't represent the hospital.
"You increase your risk any time you're in an enclosed space for over 15 minutes, and the virus doesn't care if you're at a gym, if you're at a supermarket, if you're at a home," Gerard said. "Help your hospital. Help my clinical co-workers. The vaccine is coming, but it isn't coming right away. We need time."
Many said they felt the Board of Health was in an unfair position. But the overwhelming message was that shutting down gyms was a step in the wrong direction for the community good.
Salem resident Geoff Millar explained the mental weight of isolation and how it has impacted his mental health this year. But once the Salem Y reopened and he started going almost daily, things changed.
"My mental health has improved. I'm down 28 pounds from my pre-pandemic time," Millar said. "If I were to contract COVID-19 tomorrow, I'm much better equipped to fight it than I would've been without the availability of the Salem YMCA in the last several months."
John Mahoney, another Salem resident, mentioned an illness in his family that is causing the person "constant pain."
"The only thing that seems to help her is being able to go to the Y to swim," Mahoney said. "It's vital for her, and I urge you to think about that."
Several times throughout the meeting, board chairperson Jeremy Schiller alluded to a glut of emails residents sent in on the issue. The comments moved him so much, in fact, that he announced his intention before the discussion even started.
"That's being sensitive to some of the comments I received. They aren't insignificant," Schiller said. "I'd opt to wait, but I'd use this meeting as a form of education to the public — that we're really on the threshold on making this decision."
Ultimately, the board liked the idea of talking to Roberts at a meeting held as soon as next week. But the rollback is looming, Driscoll warned.
"The drumbeat is getting louder because the case counts are getting worse," Driscoll said. "(With) another holiday season upon us, I think it's going to get harder to just ignore the increases and, most important, the impact to the healthcare institutions we rely on."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||