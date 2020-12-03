Salem embarks on more COVID-19 testing

SALEM — Salem is rolling out more COVID-19 testing programs for residents, the schools and city employees through December as part of its ongoing effort to better map and contain spread of the highly infectious virus in the community.
As of the state’s last weekly public health report on Nov. 27, Salem was seeing a higher number of cases but was still at “yellow” or moderate-risk status. There were 315 active cases and 1,439 in total since the spring. Salem’s positivity rate, over 14 days, was at 4.38%, which is higher than the state average of 3.32%. The new report will be released Thursday.
For all city and school employees who are working in-person — even high school students are eligible — weekly testing is available starting this week. The city is working with New York-based Mirimus Clinical Labs to conduct pooled testing, which collects and analyzes 24 saliva samples at a time and can then narrow down positive results within that group or otherwise clear all two dozen people.
The city says that in October, nearly 300 school employees participated in a baseline screening for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom for grades K-2. Prior to that, the school year had started remotely due to an uptick in cases.
Salem is just the second school district in Massachusetts (the other is Wellesley) to offer this testing option, according to the city. The mayor’s chief of staff, Dominick Pangallo, said 141 employees enrolled by Wednesday’s deadline.
Meanwhile, Salem Public Schools is also one of 134 districts in the state selected to receive Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. These are for use with symptomatic individuals in school buildings, in order to speed up the process to identify and quarantine possibly infected people before they receive the results from a second diagnostic test, which can take days to process.
“We are excited to launch testing for all staff and some students across our schools as it is an important aspect of our multi-faceted effort to continue and expand in-person learning during the current school year,” said Superintendent Stephen Zrike. “We appreciate the support and partnership of the city of Salem as we take every step to keep our children and employees safe during these extraordinary times.”
On another front, Salem has joined a small group of cities participating in a sewer surveillance program overseen by the state Department of Public Health to analyze wastewater systems for traces of coronavirus.
In Salem, this testing is occurring in areas corresponding to high-risk populations in the city, where independent sampling is possible. The results are monitored weekly. If testing shows COVID-19 levels increasing in these neighborhoods, the city will notify those residents so they can get tested and take measures to contain spread of the virus in their homes if necessary.
This type of testing doesn’t necessarily identify specific individuals who have contracted the virus, but rather gives an indicator of community-wide transmission.
In an announcement Wednesday, the city noted this is an “emerging science,” and it is working closely with experts and the state to understand the data and how to better safeguard people who live and work in Salem.
Pangallo said Salem is working with the Boston-based engineering firm, CDM Smith, on the surveillance program.
It’s very similar, in principle, to an initiative underway in Gloucester. Over the summer, that city partnered with waste epidemiologists at Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics to analyze sewage to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of COVID-19 cases.
Having identified that the virus, SARS-COV-2, is shed in the stool of COVID-19 patients, Biobot uses the surveillance data to help communities determine when to safely re-open, detect the re-emergence of the virus, and get an overview of the scope of the outbreak. Testing began in Gloucester on July 1 at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
These local programs build on initial efforts since the summer to offer community-wide testing in Salem to monitor virus transmission and help curb the spread.
Salem continues to host two state-run Stop the Spread testing sites, at Salem High School and Old Town Hall, which are free and open to all Massachusetts residents. More details and how to pre-register are at www.salem.com/stopthespread.
And as these locations have experienced long lines, the city last month began offering a third free option for RT-PCR molecular testing, for Salem residents only, through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network. More than 1,400 residents took advantage of that offer, according to the city. That testing will resume next week, but at a new site — the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center at 401 Bridge St.
Days and times are yet to be announced, and testing will be walk-up and by appointment only. An online registration form for residents will be available soon.
The city says that, as of Tuesday, 44,822 COVID-19 tests have been performed on Salem residents since July. And, the city says, in response to a community campaign in late October to encourage all residents to get tested at one of the free sites in the city, testing was up by 56% in November, compared to the previous month.
“Salem takes COVID-19 seriously, and we have from the outset,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “As more testing options become available to us — from broad-based surveillance tools to more individualized tests — we are working to deploy them to ensure our schools and city workplaces are safe, to protect the health of our residents and high-risk populations especially, and to help curtail the further spread of this deadly virus across our community.”
Driscoll urged everyone to explore the testing options available to them. “Together, we can help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in Salem so our schools and small businesses can reopen again safely for everyone.”
Testing by month in Salem
COVID-19 tests of Salem residents
July 3,216
August 6,568
September 7,989
October 10,584
November 16,465