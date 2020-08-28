SALEM — The city has embarked on a pilot program designed to curb speeding on some of Salem's heavily traveled side streets.
The Shared Streets program rolled out last weekend in four neighborhoods that motorists often cut through to get from one main road to another in the city. It involves closing specific roads to through traffic on the weekends, and installing temporary speed humps and painting curb extensions on the roads to slow down cars on weekdays.
The initiative targets Ward, Peabody, Fairfield, Buffum, and Chestnut streets.
Nick Downing, Salem's assistant director of traffic and parking, said the program aims to limit use of these streets as cut-throughs.
"They're trying to get through as quickly as they can," Downing said of motorists, "so they aren't focused on (how they're) trying to drive down these primary residential streets at speeds they aren't designed for."
Residents and their guests, customers of businesses, and delivery services can still access the streets when they are closed.
Downing said the work is paid for with a $10,000 grant from the Solomon Foundation and a matching $10,000 from the city's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program.
Part of the money pays for what Downing called "traffic-calming measures" on each road.
For example, the end of Chestnut and Flint streets features a painted brick pattern marking the beginning of Chestnut Street. A couple of whiskey barrels sport decorative plants, and a sawhorse holds a green sign that reads "SHARED STREET" to urge motorists to yield to pedestrians. Other streets have tan-colored paint instead of brick patterns.
"As you enter the streets, you'll see some painted bump-outs, some tan paint that mimics concrete sidewalk color to expand where the curb is," Downing said. "Then, as you travel down the street, what you'll see is we're going to be installing some speed humps."
Speed humps cover more area than speed bumps, providing a "less jarring" rise and fall for vehicles driving over them, Downing said. Those will be installed for this weekend.
Residents of both Chestnut Street, a picturesque one-way in the McIntire Historic District, and Buffum Street, which parallels Route 114 in the northern part of the city, had applied to take part in the city's traffic calming program, Downing said. Peabody and Ward streets, two parallel one-ways that connect Congress and Lafayette streets in the Point neighborhood, and Fairfield Street, which connects Cabot and Lafayette streets in South Salem, were added when the city secured the Solomon Foundation grant.
Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore, who represents the Chestnut Street area in addition to downtown Salem, said overall Chestnut Street residents favor the program.
"They've felt this definitely slowed down the speed," she said.
At the same time, Madore said, "the dominating narrative has been that Chestnut Street gets special treatment." That's in part because Chestnut Street, often called the widest one-way street in America, holds some of the city's highest valued and oldest homes. To counter that, Madore pointed two thickly settled narrow streets in the Point that are also included in the program.
"There isn't a street that wouldn't benefit from some of the tactics being used in this pilot," she said. "I've been a big advocate of traffic calming throughout the city."
Still, not everyone is happy with the result. Among them is John Carr, a lawyer who lives and works in the McIntire Historic District.
"In the case of Chestnut Street, a premier architectural street, that there would be installed such schlock is incredible," Carr said. "None of the folks who seemed to have been behind this on Chestnut Street has attempted to defend the design aspect. Everyone concedes that it's complete and utter tackiness."
There's also the argument that the program shifts traffic onto other streets. Polly Wilbert, president of the South Salem Neighborhood Association, lives on Cedar Street — one street north of Fairfield.
"When they put the shared street onto Fairfield, it forced all the cut-through traffic to Cedar and Gardner," she said. "It backed up traffic trying to get to Lafayette Street, especially on Sunday afternoons."
Wilbert said, to the best of her knowledge, the neighborhood wasn't notified about the changes. She said she plans to bring the issue up at the commission's next regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Both Downing and Madore said the city is studying these impacts.
"Some of the concerns we need to think about in a larger context is how some of these pilots will impact traffic flow and circulation, and volume on other streets," Madore said. "These are some of the changes we're looking to tweak around because of the pilot."
