SALEM — City Hall has taken another step toward helping seniors with their tax bills.
The new Salem Senior Tax Exemption Program (STEP) will allow more Salem seniors to apply a portion of their circuit breaker income tax credits to their annual city property tax bill. Only 40 seniors applied for an exemption last year, but with the new limits, hundreds will become eligible to have a portion of their taxes waived in the coming year.
The new thresholds have been set at the following levels: for single seniors, the old threshold of $27,000 for has been raised $76,000 as head of household or $61,000 otherwise; for married couples, the threshold moves from $32,800 to $92,000.
Further, income thresholds will change each year to match changes to the cost of living. Asset restrictions are further adjusted, to ensure that seniors who may be house-rich but income-limited are not disqualified from the exemption.
The program was previously passed by the City Council and more recently moved on to the state Legislature for their approval. Gov. Charlie Baker signed it into law on Dec. 21.
“The Senior Tax Exemption Program continues our commitment to making Salem an even more age-friendly community,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll in statement. “Salem is a place where residents of all ages can live and grow old in comfort. While we have managed, through responsible fiscal practices, to keep tax changes relatively modest over the last fifteen years, it’s important that we recognize the disproportionate burden felt by income-limited older residents. As the cost of living increases in Salem and across the Commonwealth, we have a responsibility to develop strategies to help our residents most in need of assistance.”
Applications for the STEP program for the FY2021 tax year will be available starting Jan. 11 at www.salem.com/step or by calling the assessor’s office at 978-619-5608. Applications must be received by April 1, 2021, in order to be considered for the current fiscal year.