SALEM — Officials are working on a $320,000 deal with Bluebikes, a Boston-based rideshare network, to bring bike-sharing back to the city.
The proposal would bring 50 bicycles to Salem. To start, the bikes would be stored at eight stations around the city. Officials are still working on the details, including the cost per ride and where the bikes will be located.
The City Council is reviewing a $50,000 request to help launch the program, with $270,000 already built up from other sources, according to city traffic planner Dave Kucharsky. The City Council's finance committee will likely dig into the issue next week, according to committee chairperson and Ward 5 Councilor Josh Turiel.
The program comes less than a year after Salem's previous bike-sharing partnership with Zagster fizzled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Zagster had about a dozen stations and 100 bikes around Salem, as well as a fleet of electric scooters, when the program abruptly ended last spring. Zagster later dissolved, but its old bike stations are still set up around the city.
There are some differences between Bluebikes and Zagster. Under Bluebikes, bicycles must be returned to a station at the end of a ride. The city will also own the bikes and stations under the new program, with Bluebikes handling maintenance, repairs, distribution and snow removal, according to Kucharsky.
Bluebikes has 1,800 bikes spread across more than 200 stations around Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and more. The company is operated by Motivate, which was acquired by ride-hailing platform Lyft in 2018.
Kucharsky said there's an opportunity for the program to expand on the North Shore like it has in Metro Boston.
"They approached us with MAPC (the Metropolitan Area Planning Council), with the idea of establishing a North Shore area, knowing we were looking to replace a bike-share company with the demise of Zagster," Kucharsky said of Bluebikes.
It remains unclear how the regional program will work. Kucharsky mentioned two communities near Salem that he heard may be in early talks with Bluebikes. While Mayor Kim Driscoll hasn't heard anything concrete, she said she hopes other communities sign on to help expand the network here.
"We're excited about it and hope to have it in place this year so it'll grow," she said. "The key for us is not just having it in Salem, but being able to go to Peabody and Lynn with shared bikes."
The program is paid for with $200,000 from the state's Shared Streets grant program, $15,000 from a past agreement with North Shore Medical Center, and $55,000 from BlueCross BlueShield, according to Driscoll. The remaining $50,000 from the City Council would complete the $320,000 needed to start the relationship.
"For us, having a capitalized partner like Bluebikes means we can have a sustainable program that can grow in the region," Driscoll said. "We have a transportation enhancement fund that both new development and new cannabis retailers participate in, so the goal has always been to recognize, if we're going to be contributing to traffic patterns, we want some alternatives to address congestion. Our goal is to have other alternatives to one person in a car."
The news also follows a milestone with Salem Skipper, the city's new car-sharing program — it celebrated its 600th ride last week, with an average of 3.1 trips per hour for each of the program's four vehicles, according to Kucharsky. Skipper recently added a fifth vehicle "that we're starting to deploy during peak times. It has gone up faster than we expected."
That leaves a conversation open regarding electric mobility options — namely electric scooters and bikes. Zagster ran a one-year pilot with scooters last year, but Driscoll said the city isn't pursuing a scooter program this time.
"I haven't seen the scooter movement really take off in the New England area," Driscoll said. "We tried it here and want to be a place that wants to try things. Some are going to work. Some aren't."
But Turiel, the Ward 5 councilor, said he's already a fan of electric bikes.
"They really open up mobility to people who might not have the physical capability to easily ride a manual bike," Turiel said. "Electric bikes have an enormous amount of promise as part of the rental system, and I'm looking forward to being able to see that."
