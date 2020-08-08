SALEM — The Housing Authority is considering redeveloping its property at Lee Fort Terrace.
Officials say the move could double the complex's size and create new Housing Authority units in the city for the first time in decades, though it would be years before shovels hit the ground.
The Salem Housing Authority has teamed up with a Boston-based housing developer and landed a $225,000 state grant to study a major project at Lee Fort Terrace. The property, located just southwest of Bentley Academy Innovation School and Irzyk Park, consists of eight buildings with 50 one-bedroom units and a cut-through road connecting Fort Avenue and Szetela Lane.
"Lee Fort Terrace is one of our older properties," said Cathy Hoog, executive director of the Salem Housing Authority. "They're affordable units for senior citizens or disabled folks, and the development itself hasn't had any major upgrades for a very long time. It's in dire need of redevelopment."
The project could also make use of five city-owned parcels that combine for 2.125 acres and an assessed value of $697,700. As it stands, Lee Fort Terrace occupies 2.8 acres on its own, with a total assessed value — including buildings — of $2.9 million.
It isn't clear when the Housing Authority — a separate entity from the city — last built new units. Right now, the Housing Authority has a one- to three-year wait to move in for Salem residents. The wait is more than three years for those who live outside the city.
"Our ultimate goal is, ideally, to develop something that increases affordable housing," Hoog said. "But there's so much work to be done ahead of that, that it doesn't make sense to start talking numbers, 'this is what we want to do there,' 'this is how many units.'"
Built in 1958, Lee Fort Terrace is one of 23 Salem Housing Authority properties that combine for 713 apartments.
Lee Fort Terrace, Hoog said, "is obviously safe, and people live there now. It's safe, but it's very old."
"All the plumbing is aging. The interior inventory components are aging — the kitchens, the baths, the flooring, electrical," Hoog said. "It's reaching the end of its useful life."
The Housing Authority has partnered with Beacon Communities to run a feasibility study at the site, generally the first of several steps to build a project.
Beacon's portfolio includes developments in more than 11 states and the District of Columbia. The company has built housing throughout Massachusetts as well, including the Jaclen Towers on Rantoul Street in Beverly, the St. Stephen's Tower on Pleasant Street in Lynn and several projects in the Merrimack Valley.
"We have to look at the site itself," Hoog said. That includes "the condition of the site, the environmental factors that come into play over there on the water (at Collins Cove), what's possible in the way of design and, most importantly, what does the community want, what is the city in support of, and what do the neighbors want."
It's expected to take about a year and a half to do the study, after which design and permitting could begin.
"The whole point and premise of the grant is to explore all that," she said, "to find something that makes sense and work with our team of developers, architects and engineers to tease out the feasibility of this."
Mayor Kim Driscoll, also a member of the Housing Authority Board, said the city land next door makes the project unlike other Housing Authority renovation projects.
"This new growth is going to be targeting people who've, really, been in Salem their whole lives or struggling with a disability," Driscoll said. "We haven't had a lot of feedback from the neighborhood, but I expect we will through this process, and there will be public meetings as the design team begins to tease out potential options."
That said, the project would impact residents living there today if it went forward.
"Nobody will be displaced. We have residents at Lee Fort Terrace we'll have to accommodate," Driscoll said. "We'll have to work through a cycle if it moves forward — how we do that — but we want those folks to know their housing is secure."
