SALEM — Every year, Santa Claus receives letters from children around the world, but this year he is making it a priority to respond to a few lucky North Shore children who drop their letters off in a special mailbox.
Jolly old St. Nick has already responded to more than 70 letters hand-delivered to a mailbox in front of Staci Sverker’s home at 14 Preston Road in Salem. Sverker said the only thing Santa asks for in return is a small donation from families who are able give.
The money will go toward an annual toy and coat drive organized by Timmy's Angels. The local foundation, named after Timmy Byrne, who was killed at the age of 11 when he was a hit by a car, serves North Shore families in need through a number of initiatives throughout the year.
Sverker, who helps run the nonprofit, said more than $300 has been donated so far.
Santa will also make a few special appearances outside Sverker’s home on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The man in red will pose for socially-distanced photos, chat with children and hand out small stuffed animals, Sverker said. She and her family will use a "candy shoot" to give out candy.
Sverker said she had the special mailbox placed in front of her home “Because nothing is normal. Nothing at all is normal.”
“I remember when my kids were little that one of the big things at Christmas was going to see Santa," she said, "and I feel like a lot of people are not able to do that because of COVID.”
Sverker said Santa reads and responds to the letters, which come primarily from the North Shore, every night.
“Everyone gets a personal letter,” she said. “A lot of kids are saying they wish they were back in school, or that Santa could take away COVID.”
Sverker said many parents have reached out to her to thank her for the opportunity to connect their children with Santa Claus.
One parent told her about how her son "saw that the mailbox says 'no peeking,' so he thought that meant there was an elf was in there and the elf got the letters and wrote back right away. It was the cutest thing ever," she said.
Sverker’s daughter Skylar, who is 14 and attends Salem High School, said she enjoys having the mailbox in the front yard because she gets to read some of the letters and see some of the drawings that children make for Santa Claus.
Sverker said while she enjoys seeing the letters that children drop off in front of her family's home, she thinks the best is yet to come.
"I can't wait for Santa to get here," she said. "That is what I am most excited about."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.