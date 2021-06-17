SALEM — The Salem Farmers’ Market will officially kick off its 13th season next week.
More than 20 vendors are returning for the market, which will run on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. starting June 24 at the Bentley School parking lot, 25 Memorial Drive.
In a release announcing the market dates, organizers said that starting the season at the Bentley School would give the most flexibility to address any remaining COVID-19 restrictions. The market moved to Bentley last year due to the pandemic.
“The Salem Farmers’ Market being able to continue at Bentley School last year was one of the great wins of 2020," Salem Main Streets Executive Director Kylie Sullivan said in the announcement. “We believe that the market plays an important role in our community for not only as a valuable point of food access, but also to provide a sense of normalcy and togetherness as we continue to rebuild.”
Largely volunteer-run, the market gives residents and tourists a place to buy farm-fresh produce, seafood, baked goods, meat, and a variety of other goods. At the heart of the market are seven major farms: Clark Farm, Maitland Mountain Farm, Grant Family Farm, Merrimack Farm, Heavens Harvest Farm, Long Hill Orchard, and Wally's Vegetables. They are complemented by an array of specialty foods, bakery products, spices, and non-food vendors. Every week the market offers live music and representation from different community groups and initiatives.
Guests can wear masks or face coverings at their discretion. The market will continue to take EBT through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags. Tote bags will also be available for purchase.
Organizers say the market will return to Derby Square downtown by the end of the summer.
The market runs through Oct. 14.