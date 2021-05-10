Salem Ferry returns May 21 with Halloween end-date

SALEM — The city's ferry service between Boston and Salem is returning on May 21, while efforts to bring a second ferry ship to service remain on hold.
Boston Harbor Cruises has started taking reservations for the Salem Ferry, which runs between Boston and Salem from spring to fall. The service saw significant interruptions under the COVID-19 pandemic last year, including less than 10% ridership, a delayed July start and premature end to the season timed with Labor Day instead of the typical November end date.
Harbormaster Bill McHugh announced the ferry's return at a Harbor Port Authority meeting Thursday night, saying the 149-passenger Nathaniel Bowditch ferry has received "a pretty good facelift" in the off-season. The ferry terminal building and neighboring Landing concession booth are also getting upgrades that are expected to be finished by Memorial Day.
"That was a temporary building. It's a dozen years old," McHugh said of the terminal building, which he described as a double-wide trailer. "They're going to spruce it up. I think it's going to look much better, but at the end of the day, it's a double-wide trailer that has been well-used."
The ferry's ticketing page through CityExperiences.com allows for tickets to be purchased from Friday, May 21, to Sunday, Oct. 31. The ferry typically suspends service after Haunted Happenings.
Officials with Boston Harbor Cruises weren't available for comment on Friday, and recent ridership numbers weren't immediately available.
The service was suspended on Sept. 8 last year after officials saw a more than 90% drop in ridership, comparing passenger counts last July and August to those periods in 2018.
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, celebrated the news of the ferry's return.
"It's going to be great to have it running again, and it's a benefit for residents and tourists," Fox said. "The ferry is an important piece for our leisure travelers and day-trippers. We promote it to visitors who want to do a day trip out of Boston and propose it to people who want to stay in Salem and add a day."
With the ferry coming online, there's no news on the city's efforts toward a second ferry — though there's no concern the plans have fallen through, either.
The city picked up a $3.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2018, providing a total $4 million in cash to buy a second boat after the city kicked in another $600,000.
Finding another boat has been tough so far due to short availability of vessels, McHugh said.
Then again, ridership hasn't quite been there in the past year, either.
"We certainly don't want to lose our federal funding and have that grant, but I'll also say the dynamics around a second ferry have changed with COVID," Mayor Kim Driscoll said at Thursday's meeting. "We have to keep this first one alive and make sure we've got folks using it as we come out of the pandemic."
Driscoll also said the ferry could see a sharp jump in use this year.
"I think they'll have a great visitor season if what we're seeing downtown (in terms of visitors right now) is indicative of what the future holds," she said. "The pro-forma on the second ferry has definitely shifted."
Fortunately, the city has time to use the cash, according to Seth Lattrell, Salem's harbor planner.
"We certainly don't want to lose federal funding, leave it on the table, but we have up until this fall to fulfill all the pre-requirements" of the grant, Lattrell said Thursday. "Then we have probably a two- to three-year period to spend that down. There's the possibility of extension beyond that — we certainly don't want to count on that, but with COVID, that's certainly a potential."
