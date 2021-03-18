Salem Film Fest begins Friday

SALEM — This year's Salem Film Fest will be as close to the real thing as possible, but with an important distinction: Every ticket sold helps support restaurant workers and hungry North Shore families.
The festival is marking its 14th year, its second straight held virtually due to the pandemic, with dozens of documentary features and short films becoming available to ticket-holders Friday, March 19, for 10 days. Six of the more than 40 films being featured are premiering at the festival, while most on the list are being "hosted" in Massachusetts for the first time.
"This has been a really challenging time for filmmakers that have spent years working and laboring on their films. Then COVID came along and pretty much put everybody on the shelf," said Jeff Schmidt, program director for Salem Film Fest. "In thinking about pivoting to a virtual festival, one of the considerations was we were elated to be able to still provide a platform for filmmakers to be able to share their films and to get their message out to our audience."
A portion of ticket sales will be going to Behind You, a nonprofit that supports restaurant workers, and Salem Pantry, which has experienced greater demand throughout the pandemic.
"We want to keep in mind that we're not just an entertainment festival," said Joe Cultrera, the festival director. "We're a social issue festival. Documentaries say a lot about the world around us, and we didn't want to do that in a vacuum...when there are so many people living on the edge."
There's a sense that the Film Fest can provide a bit of that normal feeling, with things like opening introductions and filmmaker Q&As surrounding the films "as a way to still maintain that community feel, albeit in a very COVID way," Schmidt said.
"We're trying to do as much as we can to replicate it, but not exactly," added Cultrera. "If you come to the festival, we always have an organizer introduce the film, so we've done those."
A Salemite will also appear in the credits for one of the featured films, with local resident Beth Balawick co-directing "Son of Fukushima," a feature following a family impacted by both the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The movie is premiering at Salem Film Fest.
"I was a programmer for the shorts one year and have been on the committee for the shorts, so I was really connected to the festival, and that was one of the reasons why I love Salem," Balawick said. "It's really special for me to be able to premiere my film there, being my hometown festival."
To an extent, "Son of Fukushima" is also well-timed during the pandemic for its presentation of a family upended by no fault of their own.
"We're all living through this total disruption of our daily lives, and the characters of our film are going through that," Balawick said. "This nuclear disaster disrupts their generations-old way of life, and they have to work through what the future looks like for them, and what life looks like moving forward.
"It's really important that people see this regardless of whether it's in the theater, online, wherever they can watch it," Balawick continued. "We need to process what's going on in our lives."
While everything remains virtual for a second year, there's a hope that next year's "new normal" will allow for an in-person festival, according to Schmidt.
"The No. 1 lesson we've all learned in the past year is that nothing is set in stone," he said. "Now that vaccination rollout seems to be picking up steam and a lot of people hope that in the next few months life might resemble more of a pre-COVID existence, we also hope that, for our 2022 festival, it will be an in-person experience.
"Obviously, we'll have to see what happens next with the pandemic," he added. "But that's certainly our hope."
For more information, including a lineup and to get tickets, visit salemfilmfest.com.
