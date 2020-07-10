SALEM — It will now cost three times as much to be caught using fireworks illegally in Salem, but leaders want to do more to fight the recent spike in use.
The City Council voted Thursday night to raise the fine associated with using fireworks from $100 to the maximum $300 citation allowed under state law.
June and July have been harsh months for illegal fireworks usage in Massachusetts. The city was hit with 373 fireworks-related calls from June 1 to July 5, with 132 of them playing out over the July 4 weekend. Ten people were also arrested out of fireworks-related calls, with eight of them during this past weekend, according to the mayor’s office. About 600 fireworks were also confiscated and sent to the State Police Lab for destruction.
City Mayor Kim Driscoll proposed raising the fines mid-June. It cleared first passage at the end of June, got unanimous approval from the City Council’s ordinance committee Wednesday night and was due to have second and final passage by the full City Council Thursday night. The meeting extended beyond press deadline.
As approved, those caught using fireworks will be dealt a citation worth $300 for each detonated firework. Since that’s the highest a citation can hit, subsequent offenses are worth $300 each as well.
But some councilors feel that raising the fine to the ceiling isn’t enough.
“My next-door neighbor’s daughter received a flyer from Phantom Fireworks promoting her to go to New Hampshire and buy fireworks — a very young 19-year-old, or just turning 19 now,” said Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble.
Dibble mentioned wondering whether Phantom has been reaching out to other teens and thanked city leadership for having a Phantom billboard in the city taken down.
“What more can the city of Salem do,” Dibble said, “to stop or to fine companies like Phantom or anyone else who would recruit anyone to break the law and buy fireworks?”
Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor, called for an education campaign with the kind of exposure given to “Click It Or Ticket.”
“If we don’t educate the public, they’re going to continue to violate the law,” Dominguez said.
