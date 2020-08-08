SALEM — They've been called the generation of change.
And for Salem High School's graduating class of 2020, that change came in big and small ways, from changes in the administration to students organizing a protest over a schedule change, to organizing demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter, recalled valedictorian Caroline Vozzo.
And then there was the thing called COVID-19. They dealt with that too.
"Be all in all of the time," Vozzo told her classmates during her valedictory speech Friday evening on Salem Common. "We truly are the generation of change."
The 162 graduates of Salem High School and Salem Prep had taken part in some virtual graduation activities, but were finally able to come together in person — socially distanced — one more time. It was another change to which they adapted, moving their commencement from the high school to the historic common downtown.
"You are a class that will forever be remembered for having faced an unprecedented worldwide crisis," said interim superintendent Kathleen Smith. "Although you might think of these past months as a time lost forever, and yes it is OK to be sad, instead you showed our community your resiliency by overcoming this loss and found ways to support others. The class of 2020 asked what could be done for the neediest in our community."
Class members spent the past few months volunteering. Others worked on the front lines at supermarkets.
"You not only faced this adversity, but you overcame it," said Smith. "You have also witnessed extreme indifference to human life in the form of racial injustice. I have watched proudly as thousands of young people lifted their voices and hearts to stand together to demand changes to a broken system. I trust you will be the generation that brings fairness and equity to all members of our human race."
The man taking over for Smith as superintendent, Stephen Zrike, also told graduates he was impressed by them in the short time he's been in Salem.
"You never let this pandemic define or defeat you," Zrike told the students. "In the end you were the most memorable class in the history of the Salem Public Schools."
"Our world has changed in ways none of us could have imagined just a few short months ago," said Mayor Kimberley Driscoll. "Many of you probably feel like you were shortchanged by events that were out of your control, and you were, but you were also given an opportunity. You were given an opportunity to demonstrate a resilience that most generations never had to before. You were tempered by a senior year unlike most any other senior year, a time of uncertainty and risks but also of community and optimism."
Salutatorian Allison Smith recalled that sense of community, present throughout the four years most of the graduates spent at the school, and the many activities that brought the class together.
"The whole school united during Spirit Week and it will be one of the things I will miss the most," said Smith. "I'm so thankful for these opportunities and I will treasures the memories I made forever.
"I want to remember how supportive Salem High was, especially during the past few months," said Smith, who encouraged her classmates to remember "all the good memories, remember the teachers, staff and the friends that were always there for you."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||