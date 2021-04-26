SALEM — Finalists in the high school's principal search will meet with the public beginning Tuesday night.
Earlier this month, the district announced three finalists for the Salem High School principal search. They are Haverhill High School principal Glenn Burns, a former Collins Middle School principal; Elvis Henriquez, principal of the John W. McCormack Middle School in Boston; and Chris Mastrangelo, principal at Malden High School.
Each candidate will meet with students, faculty and administrators on their scheduled day this week. Each day ends with an online forum that begins at 4 p.m. Burns will tour and meet with the community Tuesday, while Mastrangelo and Henriquez will visit Salem Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Members of the school community can participate in the candidate forums by submitting questions ahead of time at bit.ly/3dpoH64.
(VIRTUALLY) MEET THE CANDIDATES
Glenn Burns: Tuesday, April 27, 4 p.m., via bit.ly/32jxb8k
Elvis Henriquez: Wednesday, April 28, 4 p.m., bit.ly/3gfFqdR
Chris Mastrangelo: Thursday, April 29, 4 p.m., bit.ly/3ahypoR