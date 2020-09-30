SALEM — The city's police department could be heading toward picking up department-wide body cameras, one of several topics that came up during a use-of-force town hall held early Tuesday night.
The event, part of the city's response to national unrest over police brutality involving people of color, featured a quick presentation from Dennis King, the city's acting police chief, on how the city uses force when responding to calls. Questions ranged from how often police used different weapons to what kind of racial bias training officers go through. It was partly led by Shawn Newton, chairperson of the city's recently formed Race Equity Task Force, and city Mayor Kim Driscoll.
"Every police department in America really needs to be looking at their use of force policy to make sure they are aligned with community values," Driscoll said. "If we're truly going to serve all, we need to make sure we have the trust and respect of everyone in our community."
In his presentation, King said use of force relies on an initial risk assessment based on the nature of the call coming in, whether weapons are involved, and more. Responses take on five tiers ranging from low-force "strategic" calls to emergency calls that merit a "lethal" response.
"When we respond to a call, that we heard that someone called in they heard gunshots, they saw something that indicated someone running away and it looked like a path of blood on the sidewalk... that's a lethal risk assessment before we even get there," King said.
Deadly force, the presentation read, is "the least encountered but most serious threat to officer safety. Here, the officer can draw a reasonable conclusion that he/she or another would be subject to death or great bodily harm as a result of the subject's attack." Options in this case "could include those leading to permanent debilitation or even death."
A heavy portion of the town hall focused on questions submitted by the public both before and during the event. An early question asked about how frequently city police need to use force, out of which King said there have so far been 33 cases this year.
"We've got eight where we had our firearm drawn or, in one case, where we had an officer-involved shooting," King said. There were also 10 taser incidents, including "one probe deployment (and) a few dry stuns." Police took suspects down by hand in 24 of the 33 cases.
In 2019, 56 use-of-force reports included 10 with firearms, 14 with tasers, 29 done by hand and three using pepper spray, according to King.
Late in the event, King was asked for his take on body cameras. The technology has been seeing increased use across the country to establish a video record of calls. He said he's behind the movement and bringing it to Salem. Outfitting the more than 90 Salem officers could cost in the range of $750,000 to $1 million.
"The truth of the actual discrepancies that are said on both sides can be vetted," King said. "It is cost-prohibitive in a way, but we're working that, and I think the mayor and myself, pushing it through capital improvement, we're moving there and are very close to doing a trial run."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||