SALEM -- Salem Hospital has received approval for a $15 million project that will add a new main entrance and lobby.
The project will reconfigure the current main entrance location at Davenport 4, enclose the open-air walkway, and expand the interior lobby to include more than 10,000 square feet and natural light, according to the hospital. There will be a covered drop-off area, a “greeter station” staffed with ambassadors, security, a gift shop, a refreshment station and enhanced seating areas for patients and family members.
The Salem Planning Board approved the project on July 8, with an agreement from the hospital to enrich the landscape plan, the hospital said. The project will begin in October of 2021 and is scheduled for completion in January of 2023.
During construction, patients and visitors will be redirected to a temporary main entrance through the former Mass General for Children’s hospital entrance.
Arthur Epstein, a local philanthropist, has pledged a “sizeable donation” to support the project, according to the hospital. Epstein previously donated $5 million to help build the 120-bed Epstein Center for Behavioral Health at Salem Hospital.
“Arthur Epstein is an incredible man and we are so grateful for his generosity,” Salem Hospital President Dr. David Roberts said in a press release. “His support has been transformative for our organization and will enable us to address a critical need for a welcoming and accommodating reception space for patients and families.”
The entrance and lobby project will be the latest upgrade as part of a multi-year campus redesign at Salem Hospital, which is part of the Mass General Brigham network. In addition to the behavioral health center, the hospital has built a new emergency department, improved surgical space, and added 24 new private inpatient rooms.
