SALEM — Feed the Frontlines North Shore thanked the staff at Salem Hospital for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic with some cookies and chocolate milk Thursday afternoon.
The sweet treats were given out during the shift change around 2:30 p.m., and as a gesture for Nurses Appreciation Week. The 500 freshly baked cookies came from Salem’s PoBoys & Pies, while Hood donated 300 cartons of chocolate milk.
The cookies were given out in the courtyard adjacent to the emergency department entrance.
“It was awesome,” said Dr. Julie Smail, of Hamilton, a co-founder of Feed the Frontlines North Shore who practices internal medicine with North Shore Physicians Group.
And just a couple of hours earlier, Olympic Roofing of Topsfield delivered 50 free lunches to staff members, in a separate effort by that company to feed local health care workers and first responders.
Olympic owner George Vasiliades said they reached 1,200 meals Thursday, since their initiative first began in early April. Eight hundred of those meals have been at area hospitals, he said.
As for the sweet treats, that was something new for Smail’s group, which is accustomed to providing donated hearty meals for staff, as well. With donations, the group uses local restaurants and food vendors hard hit by the pandemic to supply meals and treats to staff at area health care facilities.
Smail said several hundred staff went by during the shift change. Some took cookies back with them to their various departments.
“It was a really good, feel good moment,” she said.
