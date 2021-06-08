Salem kindergarten teacher, Marblehead music teacher honored

SALEM — Witchcraft Heights Elementary School teacher Laura Fernald received the 2021 Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award for her work this past year teaching kindergarten remotely to more than 20 children.
According to her nominations, Fernald integrated the children into the online class in a way that showed great caring for each child. She personally delivered supplies provided by the school department to her students, adding special crafts, homemade games and activities, and toys to each kit. Fernald offered special reading groups and led live, virtual field trips, including one to her own backyard.
“A transition that could have been very tough was incredibly smooth," read one nomination. "It is obvious how much Mrs. Fernald cares about each of her students and her craft.”
Howard presented the Salem award during a school staff meeting held via Zoom. Fernald wore a tie-dye shirt for the event — similar to the ones she made for her class's informal class pictures.
The Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award is given annually to teachers in Salem and in Marblehead who are “representative of all the excellent, dedicated teachers in the community who make a difference to children every day.” It comes with a $500 award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation.
This year's Marblehead recipient is music teacher and band director Kevin Goddhu. His nominators said he went above and beyond during the pandemic, securing special masks, helping to procure a tent for practicing outside, and linking individuals’ recordings to make a special online ensemble performance. In the past few years, he has expanded the band program to include mallet ensemble, saxophone quartet, and jazz ensembles.
According to his nominations, Goddhu has doubled the size of the marching band and led it in competitive performances where they have earned gold and silver medals. He and his grandfather also built a mobile drum platform for competitions.
Goddhu “created a space where kids of all skills can feel affirmed and valued," read one nomination. A student nominator wrote, “Spending time with Mr. Goddhu makes me feel happy and makes me feel confident.”