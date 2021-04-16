Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.