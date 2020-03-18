SALEM — At a time when social distancing cannot be stressed enough, city leaders are still asking residents to come "together" for those in need.
City Hall launched a new landing page Wednesday afternoon on its website, called Salem Together. The page, found at salem.com/together, centralizes resources for residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also offering those with means an opportunity to lend a helping hand to their neighbors.
"We're trying to create a sort of match system," Driscoll said Wednesday. "It's a clearing house we've created for folks who may need some services, whether that's someone to do a grocery run for you, pick up some medicine, need some errands — perhaps — (a) run that you're not able to do or if you're in a high-risk population or can't get out because you have kids."
The page gives visitors an opportunity to volunteer or donate, as well as the opportunity to report a need. It also lists dozens of other webpages and efforts for food resources, places residents can go if their ability to work has been impacted by COVID-19, and more.
"A community comes together at a time like this, and we're certainly seeing evidence of that," Driscoll said. "We really had a lot of people reach out to us who said, 'Look, I'm available to help deliver meals.' We've got folks who, because of the current circumstances, are working from home or not able to work and have some downtime."
Salem Together, Driscoll said, "will allow us to do this in an organized and efficient way."
"If you're somebody who might need a service, let us know," she said. "This is definitely not a time to be proud. This is a serious public health emergency. We'd rather not have people out — particularly those who are high risk."
