SALEM — As the pandemic continues to escalate, Salem officials are asking residents where the city should focus its COVID-19 efforts.
City Hall launched a survey Tuesday afternoon for residents to provide "critical input" to "inform our decisions as we work alongside other local, regional, state, and federal agencies" in 2021, the announcement read.
The survey takes about eight minutes to complete and will be available until Jan. 15. It can be found at salem.com/covidsurvey. A Spanish version will be available soon.
The survey opens with questions like how much residents know about the COVID-19 disease, where they get their information on latest developments and impacts, how households manage public interactions in light of the pandemic and how heavily their families have been impacted by the virus. There are 21 questions.
"I encourage all Salem residents to take a few minutes to share their input with us," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "Your feedback is critical in helping to shape and guide our continuing efforts to keep our community safe, healthy and vibrant."