SALEM — Students at the city's high schools are getting a $50 incentive to kick their vaping habits.
The city on Friday announced a one-year buyback program that allows students to exchange their vaping devices for a $50 gift card to area businesses and cessation programming. The pilot program will launch Monday, March 2, and is open to students at Salem High, Salem Academy Charter School, New Liberty Innovation School and Salem Preparatory High School.
"It's a huge step toward remediation," said Samantha Meier, interim principal at Salem High. "Vaping... it isn't just in Salem. It's everywhere — high schools across the state, middle schools across the state. It's just a really big problem where kids don't know how damaging it is, how dangerous it is, and they don't know it's a big deal until it's a big deal."
Underage vaping has reached what health officials describe as epidemic levels. In a recent government survey, 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.
Ruis Matos de los Santos, a 16-year-old junior at Salem High and chairperson of the Salem Youth Commission, says he sees teens vaping "left and right."
"Wherever there's low security in the school, you see them smoking vapes," de los Santos said. "You also see teenagers skipping school, skipping class to smoke."
Aiyana Lilly, 18, a senior at Salem Academy and member of the Youth Commission, said the group has attended several trainings and conferences across the country on vaping's effects on teens. That's partly how the commission learned of the idea of a buyback program.
"We've heard of other schools and teens doing this, and we felt it would be a really cool thing to bring to Salem," Lilly said.
How it works
Under the buyback program, students would first turn in their devices at Salem High School's Teen Health Center. Then, the students would be enrolled in cessation programming. After they attend four 45-minute sessions, the students will each receive a $50 gift card to Target, Market Basket or another local business where vaping or e-cigarette devices are not sold.
The city is launching the program in partnership with North Shore Community Health and North Shore Medical Center. NSMC is funding the gift cards.
Maggie Brennan, CEO of North Shore Community Health, said the program is designed to help teens ween off nicotine and develop healthier habits. The cessation sessions, she said, are mandatory in order to receive a gift card.
"It isn't a 'just say no' thing," Brennan said. "This is for your health. We're offering, 'here's a path you can do' — not just, 'you're done. You quit. It's all over.' It's 'we're going to help you with a new way of being, without that serious, unhealthy dose of nicotine you're getting.'"
As of Feb. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,807 cases and 68 deaths across the country tied to e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury (EVALI). Case reporting has seen a "gradual but persistent decline" since it hit its peak last September, the CDC reports, though scientific opinion on the safety of vaping over smoking cigarettes is still not established.
Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker temporarily banned sales of vaping products in the state and pushed through new regulations that outlawed sales of flavored products, including menthol and mint-flavored cigarettes; limited the nicotine content of vape pods; and imposed a new 75% excise tax on the wholesale price of e-cigarettes.
And earlier this month, Attorney General Maura Healey sued e-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc., saying an investigation by her office revealed the company's marketing policies were designed to attract teens using social media and other tactics.
Measuring success
Still, it's hard to know how many students will participate in the program. Lilly said students who are hooked on vaping also have the emotional stigma attached to having a chemical dependency, which could keep them from attempting to quit.
"Kids are the victim here, but they get to feel embarrassed, like they don't have control over the decision they're making," she said. "So it's hard to admit, 'oh, I was taken advantage of.'"
It's also difficult to determine how many teens in Salem are vaping. When asked how much of her school vapes, Meier said the "short answer is more than we probably think there is, and kids we wouldn't expect are doing it."
To that end, Meier said word of mouth will play a big part in measuring the buyback program's success.
"For us, a big measure of success is kids saying, 'this has reduced it a lot.' 'It isn't happening as much as it used to,'" Meier said. "We want bathrooms to be a place where kids feel they're safe, welcome, and use it for its intended purpose."
For Lilly, even if just a handful of kids take advantage of the program and unplug their devices for good, then the program did its job.
"At this point, there are so many kids struggling that have nowhere to go," she said. "Anything is better than nothing."
Statehouse Reporter Christian M. Wade contributed to this report.
