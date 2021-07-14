SALEM — Ready, set, comment.
On Tuesday night, city officials launched the public process of an expansive wetlands regulation review, introducing a consultant that will guide the process and launching a survey for residents to take. The forum was held remotely on the video conferencing and webinar platform Zoom.
"The goal of this update is to consider whether Salem wants to protect additional areas, No. 1 — are there areas that aren't currently protected ... that they want to protect?" said Stacy Minihane, a senior associate with Beals and Thomas, the city-hired consultant guiding the process. "No. 2, are there different requirements, more stringent requirements the city wants to consider when you are doing that work?"
The process also strives to improve "clarity for project proponents" who are submitting plans at City Hall, Minihane said.
The city's wetlands have steadily become a leading topic of discussion in Salem in 2020 and 2021. Interest spiked last fall after a petition by Salem resident Steve Kapantais called on city officials to review its wetlands ordinances and submit changes to strengthen them by Dec. 1, 2020. The petition quickly picked up more than 1,500 signatures, and it sits at more than 1,800 today.
The forum Tuesday night was the first of two back-to-back events on wetlands. A joint public hearing between the City Council and Planning Board will discuss a separately resident-petitioned moratorium that would prohibit new construction within wetlands and floodplains, representing the other side of the overall wetlands conversation in Salem.
Tuesday night's forum marked the first of three from the official working group, which held its initial meeting in March. They added Beals and Thomas to the fold for the third meeting on June 24, leading up to the presentation largely led by the consultant Tuesday night. Future forums will present a report from the survey, and the final report coming out of the forums will be presented to the Conservation Commission and City Council this fall.
On top of the survey, employees of the company fielded questions from the roughly 70 who attended the event. Many questions were general in nature about how rivers and other "wetlands resource areas" are defined. Several repeated questions also asked if all of the questions and comments submitted at the forum (which weren't visible) would be properly preserved and published by the city after the meeting, prompting Beals and Thomas employees to copy and paste them all into documents after the meeting finished but before the stream was ended.
The most intriguing question of the night, however, focused on conversations playing out elsewhere: Is there a community that represents the gold standard in building its own wetlands law?
"I can't name one municipality, but there are different things you want to look for," Minihane said. "Boston ... established a new ordinance, and (they) are going through a regulatory enactment, and they're focusing on climate change as one of the avenues. They're taking a certain approach."
Then, there's Topsfield, "a town where it's also clear — they have a 100-foot no-touch, can't-do-anything," Minihane continued. "There are all different ways that municipalities address it, and our goal is to take our familiarity with that and work with the working group and city staff, and receive public input, to take the best of all of them."
For more information, future meeting dates and to take the survey when it launches Wednesday, visit publicinput.com/salemwetlands. Visit bit.ly/3kgg6GE to read live coverage of the first forum.
To attend Wednesday night's joint public hearing, visit salem.com/calendar for the agenda or join Zoom meeting ID "853 6121 0156", password "003285." The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and also includes a proposed change to Shetland Park zoning and updating Salem's zoning code to be gender-neutral.
Salem Wetlands Policy Working Group Members
Public officials
Bob McCarthy, Ward 1 City Councilor
Patti Morsillo, Ward 3 City Councilor
Dan Ricciarelli, Conservation Commission
Greg St. Louis, Conservation Commission
Carole Hamilton, Planning Board
Kirt Rieder, Planning Board
Organizations/Businesses/Residents
Dennis Colbert, Salem resident
Gail Kubik, SERC
David Pabich, Salem Renewal LLC
Barbara Warren, Salem Sound Coastwatch
Susan Yochelson, Salem Alliance For the Environment
