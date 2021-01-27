In a world of shifting priorities and challenges caused by COVID-19, Camp Fire North Shore, at least, has been able to blaze ahead on a long anticipated project to keep the camp open year round.
Camp Fire North Shore — a Lynn-based youth advocacy organization that provides out-of-school programs for Lynn and Salem children — is celebrating $175,000 in donations that will pay for a year-round building and support for a teen center off Highland Avenue.
The cash covers ongoing construction to upgrade Camp Fire's main building, which was built in the 1960s and lacks things like heat and air conditioning. As a result, the building has only been available seasonally, according to Kalen O'Hare, program coordinator for the teen center.
"It's definitely something we've been wanting to do for years," O'Hare said. "When I came on last year, it was something we were talking about and did the work to get these grants."
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the camp — like many other businesses and organizations over the past year — but the organization has taken advantage of the disruption and lockdowns to start building.
"I've been on the board as executive director for eight years and have been pushing for this for year one," said Laurie Hamill, Camp Fire's executive director. "It really came to fruition once the pandemic hit, because our program that was going on was in all of the public schools, and we were displaced. The buildings were closed.
"That's when the board said, 'You know what? This is important. This is something we need to try to accomplish,'" Hamill continued. "That's when we approached the funders, and they agreed and were on board."
Construction is underway and expected to wrap up in April. The camp hopes to scale back up on camper enrollment numbers.
"Last summer, we had to scale back, and we only served 48 kids at our camp — which was originally 200. We're hoping to scale that back up to get not to 200, but closer," O'Hare said. "This summer, kids are going to need that additional support as we come out of the pandemic, and also while we're in it."
The full benefit of the building upgrade won't be felt until the end of the year, when Camp Fire would normally scale back its programs to a smaller on-site office building and whatever other space it could find.
"We'll finally have a year-round facility," said Hamill. "That's the biggest accomplishment, that we'll be able to provide programming year-round."
The Camp Fire property, a more than 70-acre parcel of mostly wooded land to the north and west of Walmart in Salem, is owned by the Lynn Lion's Club, which created Camp Fire in the 1960s. The organization is responsible for $50,000 of the $175,000 covering construction costs.
"Camp Fire Boys and Girls is a worthy cause," said John Baker, a vice president with the Lynn Lion's Club. "Laurie is quite the person and can bring her dreams to light. That's why we did it."
The Lion's Club funds are joined by $25,000 from the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation and a three-year, $100,000 award from the Gerondelis Foundation.
As work continues now, all Camp Fire can do is wait for normal to return.
"Right now, we're serving about 30 students," Hamill said. "Typically, whether it's summer programming or after-school, we're up over 200 kids a day that are usually enrolled in our programs. We're hoping to get right back at that this summer, starting with camp."
