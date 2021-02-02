MANCHESTER — The Salem man who passed away Friday after being found unresponsive by the Old Wenham Way and Crooked Lane intersection has been identified.
Todd Nardella, 37, of Salem, was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital late Friday night. The Essex District Attorney’s Office reported that his next of kin had been notified.
According to the DA's office, an unresponsive Nardella was found by a person walking his dog on the side of the road by the corner of Old Wenham Way and Crooked Lane, a sparsely-developed, heavily forested residential area about one-quarter of a mile west of Pine Street. He was transported by the Manchester Fire Department ambulance to the hospital.
The cause of death remains inconclusive, though investigators with the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department and the Essex District Attorney’s Office have ruled out any foul play.
At the time of his death, Nardella was attending Sober By the Sea, a sober living home on Old Wenham Way, according to the DA's office. The co-ed home opened this past summer and had 10 residents in October. The residents may come and go as they wish, the DA's office said.
