SALEM — Police and detectives rushed to the vicinity of 33 Park St. Tuesday, after a caller alerted them to a man having just been shot in the neck.
Police Capt. Fred Ryan said a caller reported about 3:15 p.m., that a man, conscious and bleeding badly from the neck, was looking for help in the vicinity of the Park Street address.
He said the 32-year-old man, whom he did not identify, had not been shot at that location, but had been walking, looking for help.
Capt. Ryan said detectives were able to trace blood spots back to the vicinity of Palmer Street, where they believe the shooting had occurred only a few minutes earlier.
He said police had no suspects, as of about 4 p.m., but they were confident that the shooting was not random. He said the neighborhood was secure and residents faced no threat.
The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital-Boston in serious condition.
