SALEM — A busy year for city government will kick off Thursday with a rare, remotely-held mayoral State of the City address.
The City Council will hold its annual organizational meeting Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via the video conferencing platform Zoom.
An annual tradition only occasionally delayed, the State of the City address comes at a time when the city's neighborhoods, health systems and economic sector have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. That has further magnified the housing crisis, a topic that has dominated Mayor Kim Driscoll's most recent annual addresses and will likely guide debate through the upcoming election year. The city's mayor, all 11 City Council seats and three of the six remaining School Committee seats will be up for election this year.
This year, Driscoll is expected to focus her speech on the city's COVID-19 response and economic recovery, the housing crisis and race equity work, according to the mayor's office.
The council on Thursday is also expected to select its new president. Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy was president in 2020. Throughout the pandemic, he ran council meetings from the podium of the otherwise empty council chambers while his colleagues attended remotely.
There has been no public discussion identifying the next council president. Traditionally, the council looks to the most tenured councilor who has not yet been president as its first choice.
To that end, Councilors Christine Madore, Tim Flynn and Domingo Dominguez have all served since 2017 without being president. Councilor Arthur Sargent, who holds the most seniority on the body, was president in 2015.
The president is also responsible for filling the City Council's five subordinate committees and selecting who leads each one. That annual process has led in the past to specific committee makeups — particularly the Ordinances, Licenses and Legal Affairs committee — that have had difficulty moving contentious issues back to the council.
The meeting will be broadcast live via Zoom. To attend, join Zoom webinar ID "852 4784 5416," with a password of 291505.
