Salem native travels to International Space Station 

Salem native Chris Cassidy is the undisputed champion of social distancing with his Wednesday flight to the International Space Station.
Cassidy, along with Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, docked with the ISS at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday as the Expedition 62 mission aboard the space station ends and another — Expedition 63, commanded by Cassidy — begins next week. It's his third spaceflight, according to NASA.
Born in Salem in 1970, Cassidy traveled to the Space Station after launching aboard the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft from Kazakhstan at 1:05 p.m. After docking, the three-person crew was due to be greeted by Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos and NASA flight engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir about two hours later, at which point they became members of the Expedition 62 crew, according to NASA.
It was a low-profile launch for all those involved. Cassidy and his Russian counterparts launched with little fanfare and no family members at the launch site, a product of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.
They arrived at the orbiting lab in their Soyuz capsule six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan, a flight that also tied in four orbits around the planet. They joined two Americans and one Russian, who will return to Earth in a week.
The space station’s newest crew members will remain aboard until Expedition 63 ends in October, along the way keeping the outpost running until SpaceX launches a pair of NASA astronauts from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center as early as next month. It will be the first orbital launch of astronauts from the U.S. since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011.
Cassidy’s wife, Peggy, watched the launch from NASA’s Mission Control in Houston. She returned home a few weeks ago, after saying goodbye to her husband at cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Russia.
Though Cassidy is a Salem native, his NASA biography said he considers York, Maine to be his hometown. He graduated from York's high school, completed Naval Academy Prep School in 1989, picked up a bachelor's of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and a master's in Science in Ocean Engineering from MIT in 2000. Cassidy also holds an honorary PHD from Husson University.
On the eve of liftoff, the astronauts said they felt fantastic after being in strict quarantine for the past month.
“Obviously, we’d love to have our families here with us, but it’s what we understand we have to do to be safe,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “The whole world is also impacted by the same crisis.”
