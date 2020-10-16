SALEM — Now it's serious. If you're planning a trip to Salem this October and even have plans in place, put them on hold, officials said.
In a press conference Friday morning, Mayor Kim Driscoll lobbied for those planning to visit Salem to outright cancel their plans and not come until after the Haunted Happenings season fully passes.
"If you're not in Salem yet and are thinking about coming, my advice to you is skip it," Driscoll said. "Skip it until after October."
The news comes after several weekends of heavy crowds downtown, as businesses and tourist attractions have been limiting their head-counts and not allowing too many people inside shops and restaurants.
"We still can't allow the sorts of crowds that are gathering here to continue," Driscoll said.
Officials also talked about crowd control efforts they're planning for the coming weekend, including restricting access to the Essex Street pedestrian mall from the Peabody Essex Museum side, setting up additional barricades to limit entry lines, and banning tents on the mall.
This story will be updated.
