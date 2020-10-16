Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely. High 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.