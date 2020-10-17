SALEM — If you're planning a trip to Salem this October and even have plans in place, officials say put them on hold.
In a press conference Friday morning, Mayor Kim Driscoll urged those planning to visit Salem in the next two weeks to cancel their plans.
"If you're not in Salem yet and are thinking about coming, my advice to you is skip it," Driscoll said. "Skip it until after October."
The news comes after several weekends of heavy crowds downtown, as businesses and tourist attractions have been limiting their head-counts and not allowing too many people inside shops and restaurants. Officials have said visitor turnout is lower than in past years, but occupancy limits at businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic have led to long lines outside.
Officials said it's the number of visitors coming to Salem who haven't made reservations or purchased tickets to attractions beforehand that is causing problems. Most of the city's typical Haunted Happenings events and activities have been canceled due to COVID-19. What remains open has been selling out early each day due to limited capacity.
"There's just a sense of stir-crazy, a little sense of wanderlust, not a lot of planning going on," Driscoll said. "Folks are, from a human-nature perspective, feeling like they've been wrapped up all summer."
The bulk of the crowds have been gathering on Essex Street pedestrian mall, a brick and cobblestone walkway that spans from Peabody Essex Museum to downtown Washington Street. In a typical year, the pedestrian mall would be a sea of people as Halloween nears. But the crowds have also been an issue elsewhere downtown, including on Essex Street's boardwalk between Peabody Essex Museum and Hawthorne Boulevard.
"It's creating congestion and lines outside of businesses, where we see people waiting for long periods of time and not being able to maintain physical distancing," Driscoll said. "That's the biggest concern."
Before Friday, officials have said visiting Salem is fine as long as those coming have an itinerary and reservations, and adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.
This weekend, barricades will be set up along the edges of the pedestrian mall to keep lines at shops from spilling into the center of the walkway. All tents and A-frame signs will also be prohibited. The idea, officials said, is to keep the center of the pedestrian mall open for foot traffic to flow freely.
Crowd control is changing a bit, too. Police will block entry to the pedestrian mall at the entrance nearest Peabody Essex Museum. The move, tested and found effective this past weekend, aims to prevent casual visitors from walking along the mall and contributing to the crowding issue.
"We're once again advising restaurants, shops, retailers, attractions who haven't yet put in place advanced registration and ticketing systems to do so," Driscoll said. "We still can't allow the sorts of crowds that are gathering here to continue."
Driscoll has said on multiple occasions, including in a meeting Wednesday with pedestrian mall business owners, that shops should be prepared to close early on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
"There are no bands. There are no DJs. There are no fireworks," Driscoll said Friday. "We really need to curtail that activity, so you'll see reduced shutdowns, early shutdowns."
Driscoll said the city hasn't seen any spikes in COVID-19 cases tied to visitors. Free, state-sponsored testing is also ramping up, with drive-thru testing at Salem High School six days a week and walkup testing downtown on weekdays both being extended to Jan. 15, 2021.
Health agent Dave Greenbaum said the city has received between 800 to 900 reporting forms from tourists staying at lodging businesses, hotels and short-term rentals in Salem. While people are coming from around the country — including high-risk states — Greenbaum said there have been no violations of local or state rules and no fines issued yet.
"All our contact tracing shows that the cases we're seeing in Salem are from Massachusetts," Greenbaum said. "We don't have any indication or reporting outside the state."
Questions remain on how officials will handle the final weekend of the month. The last time Halloween fell on a Saturday, in 2015, more than 100,000 revelers turned out. This year, it also lines up with a full moon and daylight saving time, which hits early Sunday, Nov. 1.
Acting police Chief Dennis King said Halloween resources, like bringing in extra police officers, will be the same as in past years, but where they'll be deployed and how is subject to change.
"There's a plan in place that's moving," King said. "As we get closer into next week, we'll have solidified plans."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||