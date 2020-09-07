SALEM — With a growing number of students in need of access to healthy food, the Salem Pantry has expanded its pop-up market on Salem State University’s campus into a weekly operation.
Largely a volunteer-driven organization, the pantry also runs mobile markets at several locations throughout the week, as well as a weekly home-delivery program that brings food to 100 different households.
Robyn Burns, Salem Pantry executive director, said the expansion at Salem State is part of a shift toward more sustainable partnerships and distribution efforts, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and unemployment remains high.
“There’s just so much unknown,” Burns said. “We’re trying to ramp up our internal capacity to meet this external work we’re doing.”
The Salem Pantry and Salem State made the announcement last week, as the university comes to life for the fall semester and hungry students move in.
“In 2018, there was a survey, and about 38% of our Salem State students identified themselves as having low or very low food security, and 44% said they can’t afford to eat balanced meals,” said Rachel Frank, a case manager in the university’s Student Life office. “We’ve had a ton of students reach out over the summer and ask for support around food.”
While most students were home since campus shut down last spring, about 125 remained on campus, according to Alliane Brennan, a program coordinator with Salem State’s LEAD — Leadership, Engagement, Advocacy and Diversity — office.
“In that time, and over the summer as well, I noticed a significant increase in the amount of food that was being taken from the pantry,” Brennan said.
The Salem State pantry covers non-perishable and dry food items. For its part, Salem Pantry was able to host a “mobile market” every other week to add fresh items — fruits, vegetables, etc. — to that setup.
“They want access to fresh food,” Frank said. “They don’t want to eat boxed mac and cheese every day. It’s great we can provide them that, but also having access to fresh food is helpful.”
At that point, the biweekly market was already “one of our biggest events,” Burns said, “so it just made natural sense for us to consider doing that weekly, because we have a great relationship with Salem State’s physical space on campus.”
But it isn’t just Salem State benefiting from the partnership, according to Burns.
“The Rainbow Terrace community is right next to campus, and we see a significant number of people coming over from Rainbow Terrace and utilizing this partnership,” she said. “Salem State is really invested in addressing food insecurity on campus, but also supporting the surrounding community as well.”
In addition to being at Salem State every Wednesday, most of the week is spent in elsewhere in the city offering the same market:
Monday: Bates, Carlton, Saltonstall and Witchcraft Heights schools;
Wednesday: Salem State and Rainbow Terrace;
Thursday: Home delivery to about 100 different households;
Friday: Loring Towers, Pequot Highlands and Salem Heights; and
Saturday: Palmer Cove, Espacio on Congress Street (generally every other week)
With fall on the horizon, Burns said the organization is shifting its priorities to focus on areas of greater need.
“We’re going all-in on Salem State weekly, and we’re continuing our model with Salem Public Schools and just really trying to adapt for the school year as they figure out how they’re going to use those buildings,” Burns said. “We’re all mobile, and by having this strengthened relationship with Salem State, it just enables us to provide more food for the community and allow us to create better system and more regularity for our routines.”
For more on Salem Pantry’s Mobile Markets program and its other efforts addressing food insecurity, as well as specific locations and times, visit thesalempantry.org.