SALEM — $2.4 million is being invested in the city's two downtown parking garages, the latest round of spending for safety improvements.
Salem's annual budget for the coming fiscal year includes an $11.6 million capital improvement plan that provides two pools of cash for garage upgrades: $1.58 million for the Museum Place Garage by the Witch City Mall and $850,000 for the South Harbor Garage at the corner of Congress and Derby streets.
The projects come after the city spent $1.1 million last year to fix leaks and related damage on the first level of the Museum Place Garage, and $1.3 million in 2017 to replace four stairwells there. The 2020 repairs were necessary because the leaks were also causing damage to businesses in the mall.
This time, the $1.58 million will tackle "drainage improvements and structural improvements on the roof and the ramp leading up to the roof," said Dave Kucharsky, Salem's traffic and parking planner. "Water is still infiltrating (the structure), but it's only impacting the garage itself thankfully. We're able to spare the mall — that's why we started on the first level (last year)."
This leg of the project will also address accessibility issues on the garage's second and third levels, particularly where the facility's elevator connects with the floor, according to Kucharsky.
Since the city did the first wave of drainage improvements, Kucharsky said, he hasn't heard of any leaks affecting mall tenants.
The money will also pay for a security camera system throughout the garage, he said.
"The drainage and construction work and ADA things is about $1.3 million," Kucharsky said. "The remainder would be to cover the cost of the security camera system. The age of the building, there's no conduit to support the camera, so we have to run new electrical throughout the system."
At the South Harbor Garage, the $850,000 will pay for new stairwells and help convert the space once occupied by Scratch Kitchen into a visitor center and public bathrooms, Mayor Kim Driscoll said. Due to safety concerns, only one of the garage's two stairwells is open.
"The stairwells are in need of an overhaul and in need of repairs," Driscoll said.
The bid on the visitor center also connects with the bathrooms, Driscoll explained: "The goal is whoever uses the adjoining space will also be a partner for managing the public restrooms."
The bathroom project is boosted by a $250,000 appropriation the City Council made in April, and bidding for that project will begin soon, Kucharsky said. The visitor center, meanwhile, is the subject of an already active bidding window that closes Friday.
"We're looking at, right now, having a common vestibule off of Derby Street," Kucharsky said. "So when you walk through that door, you can go left to the visitor center, or to the right to a small waiting area and doors to four separate bathrooms."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.