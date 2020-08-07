SALEM — The school district's plan to reopen schools in September has younger kids reporting to class, older ones learning from home, and flexibility for anyone who needs anything else.
The School Committee on Thursday heard the district's plan for reopening schools this fall. The committee will meet again Monday, Aug. 10, to get a second round of public comment before voting on the final plan and submitting it to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That meeting will be held online and begins at 7 p.m.
The presentation highlighted the state's success in keeping the coronavirus disease under wraps. That was shown in a graphic showing the state well below 5 percent of its tests going positive, with Massachusetts ranking 10th and having only five more states beyond it before states hit an unsafe infection rate to reopen schools.
Those states, newly hired Superintendent Stephen Zrike said, "have no business reopening schools."
"Right now, Salem's metrics and the state's metrics do support opening schools," Zrike said. "And I think we've been overcautious with our plan for (grades) 4 to 12. I'm OK with that, because I do think we need to be overly cautious."
The plan divides the district into two parts, with students up to grade 3 focusing on in-person instruction and students grades 4 and older doing more remote work than in-person. It also builds in "The Hub," a citywide framework under which all students will have access to in-person activities and social experiences in small groupings with teachers.
Both sides of the plan also have options for parents who want their children doing the opposite, such as in-person teaching for a fifth-grader or remote learning for a first-grader. The Hub factors in as a resource for older students who need access to in-person learning.
The plan also calls for "Tech Time" for younger students, which aims to teach kids how to use the technology they'll depend on for remote learning. That way, the students are ready if and when the district must end all in-person activities due to a spike in COVID-19 infection.
The plan also packs in a weeklong break in early November for the district to collect feedback on the system and make changes as necessary. Under the plan, school would begin Monday, Sept. 14, for grades 1 through 12, and on Wednesday, Sept. 16, for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
The November break could come at a critical time for the district, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections could hit in the fall.
"We project the next wave is probably going to start in December," said Christina Yarrington, a Salem resident and doctor at Boston Medical Center who was involved in the process. "By the time we see it, by the time we have the 10-fold jump we expect, it's too late to really dampen it down. So I'd posit that one of the challenges for this group in that November break is to take a hard look at where numbers are going."
Public comment at the meeting continued after the Salem News press deadline. Not including comment offered live, the meeting was slated to read more than 60 public comments into the record, not to mention live comments from those watching the meeting in Thursday's final hours.
Comment opened with Ann Berman, president of Salem's teachers union, who lobbied for the district to start with a remote-only approach.
"We feel that starting with a remote opening option gives us the best opportunity to return to school when it's safe," Berman said. "While we appreciate that the district is continually listening to stakeholder feedback, it feels like we're bobbing and weaving."
The online edition of this story will include the school district's presentation and full plan for review. Feedback can be submitted to salemreturns@salemk12.org, or through an online form at t.co/XWpeMJHQ5P.
