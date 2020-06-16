SALEM — As the city tries to reconcile an $8.4 million budget deficit related to the coronavirus pandemic, its public employees were tapped to generate savings in the form of unpaid time off, or furloughs.
"Close to 30 employees have volunteered to take longer furloughs of between one and four weeks to generate additional savings for the city," Mayor Kim Driscoll wrote in her introductory letter on the proposed fiscal 2021 budget. "I hope you'll join me in thanking those public servants for their willingness to take this step and help us with closing our budget gap."
On the city side of things, city employees who aren't considered part of Salem's public safety departments have two days of non-voluntary furloughs. Those take the form of closing City Hall at 3:30 p.m. on the four Thursdays in August instead of the usual 7 p.m. closing time, according to the mayor's office.
Driscoll said COVID-19 has created "an especially unique challenge" for balancing budgets this year, and she highlighted "the willingness and sacrifice of our public servants who will be taking voluntary and involuntary furloughs to help close the budget gap and ensure we can continue to deliver essential local services to our residents."
"None of these challenges were of anyone's making or intention," Driscoll said, "and we all now find ourselves having to respond and move forward together to keep our city functioning."
The City Council will begin its review of the budget on Thursday, June 18. The first date is scheduled to cover several departments at City Hall, including the clerk, mayor, City Council, human resources and the legal department.
Follow-up dates for other departments are scheduled through to Thursday, June 25, with the school department scheduled for review on Wednesday, June 24. Second and final passage of the budget is currently slated for Thursday, July 16 — two weeks after the fiscal year begins.
~ Dustin Luca